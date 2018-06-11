RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  11 Jun 2018 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

Norwegian trio SEEB add their Midas touch to Taylor Swift's new single 'Delicate'

MUMBAI: Currently in the middle of a colossal world tour, Taylor Swift continues her quest for worldwide domination and shows no sign of slowing down. Fresh off the back of her Radio 1’s Biggest Weekender performance, recently released single Delicate has been re-worked by Norwegian chart-toppers Seeb.

As DJs and producers, Seeb has been changing the shape of dance music since their now iconic remix of I Took A Pill In Ibiza stormed the charts in 2016 which reached number 4 on Billboard 100 and received a Grammy nomination. They have created a unique sound which in turn allowed them to reach 2 billion total streams since their debut just 2 years ago.

On the remix, Seeb explain: “We have always been great fans of Taylor Swift and love the way she combines modern pop with more traditional American songwriting. When we were asked to remix a new song for her, we had to say yes even before we knew it was Delicate. We had no idea what the finished remix would sound like but ended up with a somewhat more relaxed and dreamy version of the original. We tried to incorporate this almost ‘Scritti Politti-esque’ retro mood in the chorus, which really changed the sound of the song. We had so much fun working on this track and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do”.

Taylor Swift is one of the world's best-selling artists and has sold staggering 40 million albums and 130 million singles globally. She has won 10 Grammys, holds 5 Guinness World Records, received an Emmy, 23 Billboard Music Awards and 12 Country Music Association Awards.  She is on Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World as well as being included in Forbes's list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World.

SEEB released their first remixes in 2015 and before long had a Hype Machine #1 track with their fresh take on Kiesza’s Cut Me Loose. The track was quickly followed by a remix of Shawn Mendes’ Stitches. After this came a massive collection of originals, remakes and remixes, most notably the smash remix of Coldplay’s Hymn For The Weekend, their collaboration with One Republic with Rich Love, and their debut original Breathe (feat. Neev). Additionally, they won Pop Group of the Year at the Norwegian Grammy’s in 2017 and have just released debut EP Nice To Meet You, which features the pop-smash Drink About ft. Dagny.

