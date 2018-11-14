ICYMI: Sara Evans guest cohosts on The Talk (CBS)

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans traveled to Los Angeles this week where she appeared on “The Talk” (CBS) as guest cohost earlier today. Sara joined hosts Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, along with guest cohost Dania Ramirez for the live talk show where they discussed current topics and interviewed the cast of The Conners. Sara was also surprised during the broadcast with a plaque for her R.I.A.A. GOLD certified album, Stronger, which includes the platinum-selling, two-week No. 1 single, A Little Bit Stronger.

Next week, Sara returns to the road with her popular, limited-engagement At Christmas Tour, with festive shows created to get fans of all ages into the spirit of the season. The tour kicks off Saturday, November 24 in Cincinnati, Ohio with special guests Fairground Saints.

Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is at the top of her game. With five number one Country singles including No Place That Far, Suds In The Bucket, A Real Fine Place To Start, Born to Fly, and A Little Bit Stronger, which spent two weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A., Sara thrills audiences across the U.S. playing close to 100 shows each year and in 2018 headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour. Her stunning, country voice (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, Born To Fly from her double-platinum album of the same name. Evans’ discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless and the gold-certified No Place That Far.

Sara Evans – “At Christmas Tour” – Tickets available at SaraEvans.com