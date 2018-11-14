RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  14 Nov 2018 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

ICYMI: Sara Evans guest cohosts on The Talk (CBS)

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans traveled to Los Angeles this week where she appeared on “The Talk” (CBS) as guest cohost earlier today. Sara joined hosts Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, along with guest cohost Dania Ramirez for the live talk show where they discussed current topics and interviewed the cast of The Conners. Sara was also surprised during the broadcast with a plaque for her R.I.A.A. GOLD certified album, Stronger, which includes the platinum-selling, two-week No. 1 single, A Little Bit Stronger.

Next week, Sara returns to the road with her popular, limited-engagement At Christmas Tour, with festive shows created to get fans of all ages into the spirit of the season. The tour kicks off Saturday, November 24 in Cincinnati, Ohio with special guests Fairground Saints.

Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is at the top of her game. With five number one Country singles including No Place That Far, Suds In The Bucket, A Real Fine Place To Start, Born to Fly, and A Little Bit Stronger, which spent two weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A., Sara thrills audiences across the U.S. playing close to 100 shows each year and in 2018 headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour. Her stunning, country voice (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, Born To Fly from her double-platinum album of the same name. Evans’ discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless and the gold-certified No Place That Far.

Sara Evans – “At Christmas Tour” – Tickets available at SaraEvans.com

DATE

CITY

VENUE

24 November

Cincinnati, OH

JACK Cincinnati Casino

25 November

La Porte, IN

LaPorte Civic Center

29 November

Carmel, IN

The Center for the Performing Arts

30 November

Warrendale, PA

Jergels Rhythm Grille

1 December

Jim Thorpe, PA

Penn’s Peak

7 December

Marietta, OH

Peoples Bank Theatre

December 8

Alexandria, VA

The Birchmere

13 December 13

Jackson, TN

Carl Perkins Civic Center

December 14

Pensacola, FL

Saenger Theatre

December 15

Augusta, GA

Miller Theater

 
Tags
Sara Evans Grammy Awards Sharon Osbourne No Place That Far Suds In The Bucket A Real Fine Place To Start Born to Fly A Little Bit Stronger Sara Gilbert Sheryl Underwood
Related news
Press Releases | 23 Oct 2018

Sara Evans releases acoustic video and track for haunting hit, 'All The Love You Left Me'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is offering a vulnerable, acoustic performance for her haunting hit, All The Love You Left Me.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Aug 2018

Sara Evans returns for another holiday season of her 'At Christmas Tour' for 2018

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum-selling country entertainer Sara Evans is returning again this year for another holiday season of her popular, limited-engagement at Christmas tour, with festive shows created to get fans of all ages into the spirit of the season.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Jul 2018

'SurSagar' presents vocalist Gandhar Deshpande, a 22 year old powerhouse of talent

MUMBAI: Experience the splendour of Gwalior, Jaipur, and Agra Gharana gayaki by young and talented vocalist Gandhar Deshpande accompanied by Yati Bhagwat on (Tabla) and Sudhanshu Gharpure on (harmonium) in ‘SurSagar’– A rising star every month, at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall

read more
Press Releases | 10 Apr 2018

Sara Evans wraps up CMT's 4th Annual Next Women of Country Tour

MUMBAI: ACM and CMA Award winning country music star Sara Evans spent the weekend performing in the southeast, wrapping up CMT’s 4th annual Next Women of Country Tour.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Mar 2018

Israel Houghton releases new single 'Reckless Love'

MUMBAI: Israel Houghton releases his new single titled Reckless Love on iTunes, Amazon and all digital retailers worldwide. Reckless Love is the first new song from Houghton’s forthcoming EP, due this Spring.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivread more

Press Releases
Sony Music exclusively signs Delhi bred hip-hop label 'Artisttaan'

MUMBAI: Music giant, Sony Music known for growing the hip-hop genre in India, today announced anread more

News
BARC Week 44: MTV Beats make a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9X Jalwa has drifted to the firead more

Press Releases
Alexa tell Bade Chote Jokes 9XM's popular heroes Bade Chote now also on Amazon Alexa

MUMBAI: Bade-Chote have a new hangout!read more

Press Releases
15 years and counting, Submerge to launch record label
,

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based dance music booking agency, curators and artist management company to launcread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group