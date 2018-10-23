RadioandMusic
Press Release |  23 Oct 2018 06:01 |  By RnMTeam

Sara Evans releases acoustic video and track for haunting hit, 'All The Love You Left Me'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is offering a vulnerable, acoustic performance for her haunting hit, All The Love You Left Me. Following her headlining run on CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour earlier this year, the ‘artist in full musical flight’ (Associated Press) visited CMT’s 330 Studios in Nashville to film a live performance music video with her band, including siblings Matt Evans and Lesley Evans Lyons and son, Avery. The clip will debut Monday, 22 October as part of digital music series “CMT Next Women of Country Live 2018 at CMT.com.

Originally released on her recent album Words, the song has been spinning on Sirius XM’s Y2Kountry since February. While the song written by Ben West, Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson, implies an abandoned love, Sara was compelled to sing it for a friend at home in Birmingham, Alabama who had recently lost their child to cancer.

As Sara’s eight album catalog crosses the 100 million stream mark on Spotify, Sirius XM has started spinning Long Way Down, also found on her album Words, on Y2Kountry (Channel 61). And starting next month, she’ll return for another holiday season of her popular, limited engagement At Christmas Tour, kicking off 24 November in Cincinnati, Ohio.

