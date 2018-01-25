RadioandMusic
Press Release |  25 Jan 2018 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

Jax Jones drops video 'Breathe' featuring Ina Wroldsen

MUMBAI: Jax Jones today shares the official video for new single ‘Breathe’ featuring Ina Wroldsen. Directed by James Slater (Major Lazer, Jamie T, Pixx), the video was shot in various deserted late night London locations including a desolate shopping mall and an after hours Natural History Museum, a stunning backdrop for dancers Shaadow Sefiroth and Shala Sarah Haruko Lwaskow to run wild.

Breathe, out now on Polydor Records, hit the top ten in the official UK midweek charts and is currently sitting at number one on Spotify’s Hot Hits UK, the UK’s biggest playlist having amassed 20 million streams to date and the most Shazamed track in the UK and Germany for two weeks running. It follows the success of Jax’s recent worldwide smash hit singles Instruction and You Don’t Know Me.

Jax’s choice of collaborators continues to set him apart from the current crop of dance hits, having previously collaborated with artists such as international pop queen Demi Lovato, BRITs Critic Choice nominee Stefflon Don and BBC Sound of 2017 nominee Raye. Featuring Norwegian hit maker Ina Wroldsen, who has sold over 20 million singles as a writer for Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit and Anne Marie, Breathe is a slow burning and addictive house record, one sure to propel him even further into the global consciousness.

