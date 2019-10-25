For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  25 Oct 2019 15:04

Major Lazer x Khalida release new track 'Trigger'

MUMBAI: Major Lazer x Khalid release new track Trigger today. Trigger is the latest offering from the upcoming Death stranding, Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding) soundtrack, featuring original music inspired by the upcoming PlayStation ® 4 (PS4™) video game, Death Stranding. Earlier this month it was announced that RCA Records has partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to release the soundtrack on 7 November, pre order is available now.

Watch here :

Trigger follows previously released tracks Ghost  by Au/Ra x Alan Walker, Yellow Box,  by The Neighbourhood and Death Stranding by CHVRCHES. Death Stranding was met by rave reviews with Rolling Stone declaring the track …stunning… and UPROXX stating it a …Epic Synth-Pop Jam. Trigger joins Au/Ra x Alan Walker’s Ghost, The Neighbourhood’s Yellow Box and CHVRCHES Death Stranding as instant grat tracks for fans who pre-order the soundtrack.

DEATH STRANDING, Timefall (Original Music from the World of DEATH STRANDING) Track list:

1. Trigger Major Lazer and Khalid               
2. Ghost Au/Ra & Alan Walker                      
3. “Death Stranding” CHVRCHES                
4. Yellow Box The Neighbourhood
5. Meanwhile In Genova The S.L.P.       
6.  Ludens Bring Me the Horizon
7. Born In The Slumber flora cash           
8. Sing To Me MISSIO

