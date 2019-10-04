RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  04 Oct 2019 19:11 |  By RnMTeam

Soul pop sensation Veronica Fusaro releases new Ep 'Sunkissed'!

MUMBAI: Veronica Fusaro, the charismatic 22-year old singer / songwriter and soul pop sensation from Switzerland, today released her new 5-track EP SUNKISSED exclusively on 9122 Records; just a couple of weeks ahead of her maiden India visit later this October.

2019 has so far been a stellar year for Veronica – she’s dropped two gorgeous  singles Lie To Me and Rollercoaster, earned a slot at Glastonbury 2019 and then a dream call to open for the legendary Mark Knopfler at the `Festival De Nîmes’ in France.  She’s also toured the world playing stages in North America, Canada, UK and Europe. She is now set to hit our shores later this month in support of the new EP, to which an elated Veronica says, “playing in India will be a dream come true! I just can’t wait to get there and soak it all in – the culture, the food, the music….everything!"

A sense of transience, and the transience of feelings – these are the themes that link together the five songs of SUNKISSED. 

While Lie to Me describes an hour of timeless happiness with lyrics like ‘It‘s cold outside, the world is full of lies. Why don’t you stay a little longer, have another drink?...’, Rollercoaster celebrates the joys of a topsy-turvy love affair in the rhythm of early Motown. Run My Mind is a musical car journey through the North American prairies, accompanied by a delicious whiff of fear that an affection towards the driver might yet grow into something much too much. Hello Old Friend tells the story of a reunion where the courage cannot be mustered to turn thoughts into deeds. All I Ever Wanted once again is about a past love and the revelation that certain words can only be said in music.

“The 5 track EP is like a small book. The songs are all connected but they don’t tell a story with a beginning and an end. They’re designed more to conjure up a mood. I want to hold on to the sunny moments with all my power because I know that each summer evening could be the last before the weather turns cold again,” says Veronica Fusaro.

While  Lie to Me was recorded with producer Jamie Ellis, for the remaining four songs Veronica Fusaro installed herself in the London studio of Paul O’Duffy. In his early days, O’Duffy acted as an engineer on some Marvin Gaye sessions. Later on he produced albums by Swing Out Sister, Was (Not Was), Amy Winehouse and many others. Together they gave the songs Veronica had brought over from her own studio in Switzerland their final polish. Sophisticated and soulful, the resulting sound may carry a hint of Dusty Springfield but the elegant melodies and the subtly dynamic rhythms reflect a nostalgia-free vision that is entirely Veronica’s own.

Says 9122 Records founder Sunil D’Sa, “It’s been an incredible last few months working with Veronica and her music in India. Just two singles in, we are proud of where she’s at.  A new EP and her first INDIA visit! I’m confident that this is her first of many more, as she continues to rapidly build her fanbase out here. The new EP Sunkissed is fabulous – it’s a ride through her emotions; honest and beautiful. I’m so thrilled to have her here in India this October in support of the EP where she’ll be playing songs off it, live to our audiences.”

Tags
Veronica Fusaro 5-track EP SUNKISSED Lie To Me Rollercoaster Glastonbury 2019 Mark Knopfler Festival De Nîmes North America Canada UK Europe Run My Mind Hello Old Friend All I Ever Wanted London studio Paul O’Duffy Swing Out Sister Amy Winehouse Sunil D’Sa
Related news
Press Releases | 10 Sep 2019

Archie Hamilton announces plans for three-part international tour

MUMBAI: DJ/Producer and Moscow label boss Archie Hamilton has announced plans for a three part world tour, which will run until March 2020 off the back of his debut LP, Archive Fiction released earlier this summer.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Jul 2019

Neversea blows all expectations with 2019 edition!

MUMBAI: This year's Neversea festival (4-7 July, Constanta, Romania) somehow managed to surpass all previous editions, with four days packed full of breathtaking performances and memorable moments.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Jul 2019

mau5trap label to takeover a Village Underground London

MUMBAI: The mau5trap contingent make their way to the UK this summer for a rare label showcase on Thursday 22 August 2019 at London’s Village Underground, nestled in the heart of Shoreditch, the perfect place to feel the full force of the best mau5trap has to offer.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Jul 2019

KC Lights remixes KREAM and Eden Prince single 'Ain't Thinkin Bout You' feat. Louisa

UK DJ and producer KC Lights has remixed KREAM and Eden Prince’s latest single Ain’t Thinkin’ Bout You feat. Louisa, out now, via Big Beat/Atlantic Records. 

read more
Press Releases | 03 Jul 2019

Yoko Ono's art installation revealed by EXIT Festival at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Serbia

MUMBAI: Just a week before its opening, the globally acclaimed EXIT Festival revealed the art installation by the peace activist and the multimedia artist Yoko Ono at its legendary venue, the colossal Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing.read more

News
Sterling Reserve Music Project launches debutante Vade with love track 'You For Sure'

MUMBAI: Sterling Reserve Music Project has launched You for Sure, a debut track composedread more

News
RED FM declares 'Plastic Ka Pack-Up' in 'Silicon Valley' of India!

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM one of the largest and most awarded radio networks, has come-up with a new read more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak goes Live for first time; Tulsi Kumar enthralls the Delhi audience with her performance!

MUMBAI: Taking the music and entertainment quotient several notches higher, Ishq Jam wiread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Anweshaa's romantic album 'Mizaaj-e-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supportsread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group