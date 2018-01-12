Camila Cabello’s album CAMILA climbs to the No. 1 spot on Indian iTunes Chart

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello has become a name to reckon with especially in India with her album topping the iTunes India chart, ahead of Bollywood soundtracks. The smash hit Havana, featuring Young Thug, has the longest reign for a song on the American Pop Charts by a solo female in a lead role in nearly five years! Havana was also a #1 single in the UK for 5 weeks. A phenomenal feat for the first single by any artist.

The pop singer’s full-length debut album dropped at midnight and the ten track album also includes her latest single Never Be the Same, which she performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Camila is celebrating her release day with a YouTube livestream Q&A at 3pm ET / 1:30am IST (13th Jan) where in Camila will be soliciting for questions online to give fans a chance to get their questions answered using #ThisIsCAMILA. All the fans can use the # and question away …

The official music video has exceeded 500 million hits on YouTube and Vevo and the popularity doesn't seem to be falling.