Exceptional Sitarist – Ankush Nayak in ‘SurSagar’

MUMBAI: At a time when many of his age love Western music, here is an exceptionally talented youngster who is a passionate Sitarist and has won accolades for his mesmerizing performances. Ankush Nayak from Mangalore will perform in ‘Sursagar’ a rising star every month accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on (Tabla) at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 12 January 2018 7.30 pm. onwards. Entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.

Ankush Nayak, a young man who loves playing sitar just as he loves technology, son of Narendra and Ushaprabha Nayak. A B. Tech (Metallurgical and Materials Engineering) graduate from the prestigious NIT-K Suratkal and is a MS in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Arizona, USA.

He was initiated into Sitar learning at the age of nine under the tutelage of the renowned Sitarist Ustad Rafique Khan. He has also taken lessons in Carnatic music taala system from Ghatam maestro Vidwan Trichy K R Kumar. He has also been trained by the legendary Sarod artiste Pt. Buddhadev Das Gupta, as a junior scholar at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, Kolkata. Ankush is a B-high graded artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan (national television channel of India), and has performed for TV and Radio several times. He is also a member artist of the SHIVA Fusion Music group, an indo-western fusion band comprising of internationally renowned musicians.