Cousin Stizz shares new song ‘Lace Up’

MUMBAI: Cousin Stizz has shared a new track Lace Up, which is now available to stream and purchase on all digital platforms. This track is Stizz’ first official release since his critically acclaimed One Night Only project.

Stizz has been riding high following the release of his highly anticipated project One Night Only earlier this year. He is just over half-way through his 26 date headline One Night Only tour across the country which wraps up 24 November in Stizz's hometown of Boston with a sold out show at The House of Blues.