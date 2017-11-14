RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  14 Nov 2017 19:31 |  By RnMTeam

Cousin Stizz shares new song ‘Lace Up’

Lace Up
Lace Up

MUMBAI: Cousin Stizz has shared a new track Lace Up, which is now available to stream and purchase on all digital platforms. This track is Stizz’ first official release since his critically acclaimed One Night Only project.

Stizz has been riding high following the release of his highly anticipated project One Night Only earlier this year. He is just over half-way through his 26 date headline One Night Only tour across the country which wraps up 24 November in Stizz's hometown of Boston with a sold out show at The House of Blues.

Tags
Lace Up Cousin Stizz One Night Only Tour
Related news
Press Releases | 14 Jul 2017

Cousin Stizz releases new mixtape 'One Night Only'

MUMBAI: Following months of anticipation, Boston rapper Cousin Stizz is sharing his new project One Night Only. The 13-track mixtape, which features appearances from Offset, G-Eazy and Big Leano, is available across all digital platforms now via RCA Records.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi
BUDx

BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi read more

News
Shemaroo partners with Ola Play
Ola Play & Shemaroo

Shemaroo partners with Ola Play read more

Press Releases
BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde
BIG FM partners

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde read more

News
Wizcraft and MTV announce Arijit Singh’s first India tour
Arijit Singh

Wizcraft and MTV announce Arijit Singh’s first India tour read more

Press Releases
Theatre festival Centre Stage returns with eighth edition at NCPA
NCPA

Theatre festival Centre Stage returns with eighth edition at NCPA read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group