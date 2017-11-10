RadioandMusic
Vienna's pop house hybrid MÖWE unveil their next track 'One Love'

MUMBAI: After quickly garnering attention with their unique fusion of deep house, pop and electronic characteristics, Vienna rising duo MÖWE unveil their next offering One Love via esteemed imprint disco wax. Putting forward a synthesis of chilled melodies with an accessible, pop edge, One Love marks another upbeat, addictive number from the talented pair.

Building on the success of their debut album Back In The Summer which comprised of global hits including Lovers Friends, totalling over 14 million streams and offering remix treatment from John Dahlbäck, the talented pair return with another culmination of uplifting grooves and stand out vocal work they have fast become revered for.

Having worked with the likes of Moby and Hudson Taylor, along with streams in the millions with hit tracks such as Boy Oh Boy, ‘Chasing Clouds’ and their recent hit single Skyline which has so far garnered huge success with eight million Spotify streams and counting MÖWE further demonstrate their accessible, genre spanning style with ‘One Love’, showcasing their flair for fusing unforgettable vocals with a distinct, melodic edge.

Taking their sound global with highlight performances at Ushuaïa Ibiza, as well as ADE and sets alongside artists such as Lost Frequencies, MÖWE’s sound proves its international appeal, with a tour schedule taking them worldwide.

 

