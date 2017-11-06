Muzik247 releases 'Mele Manathu' from 'Chakkaramaavin Kombathu'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the video of Mele Manathu song from the upcoming movie Chakkaramaavin Kombathu. Sung by Subha, the track is composed by Bijibal to the lyrics of Tony Chittettukalam.

Directed by Tony Chittettukalam, Chakkaramaavin Kombathu stars Gourav Menon, Anjali Nair, Joy Mathew, Meera Vasudevan, Harisree Asokan and Derick Rajan. The script and dialogues are written by Arshad Bathery. Joby James has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by K Rajagopal. Muzik247 is the official music label. Produced by Jimson Gopal and Rajan Chirayil under the banners of Brandex Productions and Chirayil Films, the movie is scheduled to release on 10 November.

Click here to view the track: