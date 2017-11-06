RadioandMusic
Bhava Gayakan P Jayachandran's song from 'Chippy' released

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released Bhava Gayakan P Jayachandran's song from the upcoming children's movie Chippy. Titled Munthirichaarum, the song is composed by Sachin Balu to the lyrics of Ramesh Kavil. Indrans has enacted in the video which also features Sachin Balu.

Directed by Pradeep Chokli, Chippy features Joy Mathew, Srindaa, Shruthy Menon, Salim Kumar, Manikandan R Achari, Surabhi Lakshmi and Indrans along with child artistes Ajmal, Ajinshaji, Adwaith, Amaldev, Ashwajith, Devaprabha, Shivani, Swathy and Thanhabasum. The story and dialogues are written by Vineesh Palayadu. Shot mainly in the coastal areas, Jaleel Badusha has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Jith Joshie. Debutants Sachin Balu and Roshan Haris have composed the music. Muzik247 is the official music label. Produced by B S Babu under the banner of Film finity Productions, Chippy is scheduled to release on 10 November.

