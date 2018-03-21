RadioandMusic
Press Release |  21 Mar 2018

Third song from 'Poomaram' trends on YouTube

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the third song video from Abrid Shine campus movie Poomaram. Titled Ini Oru Kaalatheykku, the track is sung by Karthik. Leela L Girikkuttan has composed the music to the lyrics of Ajeesh Dasan. The video garnered two and a half lakh views in less than 24 hours and is now trending on YouTube at fifth position.

Click here to view the track:

Written and directed by Abrid Shine, Poomaram is the debut movie of Kalidas Jayaram as the lead actor in Malayalam cinema. The cinematography is handled by Gnaanam where as the editing is done by K R Midhun. Dr. Paul Varghese and Abrid Shine have produced the movie under the banner of Lime Light Cinemas. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

