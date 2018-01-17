RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jan 2018 19:35 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases the songs of 'Shikkari Shambhu'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of upcoming Kunchacko Boban starrer Shikkari Shambhu. Featuring five tracks, Sreejith Edavana has composed music to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma.

Song Details:

Mazha

Singers: Haricharan, Roshni Suresh

Lyrics: Santhosh Varma

Music Director: Sreejith Edavana

Kaana Chembaka Poo

Singer: Vijay Yesudas

Lyrics: Santhosh Varma

Music Director: Sreejith Edavana

Tharam

Singer: Deepak

Lyrics: Santhosh Varma

Music Director: Sreejith Edavana

Thararaathara Moolana Kaattinu

Singer: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nabeel Azeez, Sreejith Edavana

Lyrics: Santhosh Varma

Music Director: Sreejith Edavana

Puliyunde Nariyunde

Singer: Sreejith Edavana, Ramshi Ahamed, Renjith Unni

Lyrics: Santhosh Varma

Music Director: Sreejith Edavana

Directed by Sugeeth, Shikkkari Shambhu stars Kunchacko Boban, Sshivada, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Alphonsa, Hareesh, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Johny Antony. The screenplay is written by Nishad Koya. Faisal Ali has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by V Saajan. Scheduled to release on January 18th, S K Lawrence has produced the movie under the banner of Angel Maria Cinemas. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

