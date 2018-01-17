Muzik247 releases the songs of 'Shikkari Shambhu'
MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of upcoming Kunchacko Boban starrer Shikkari Shambhu. Featuring five tracks, Sreejith Edavana has composed music to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma.
Song Details:
Mazha
Singers: Haricharan, Roshni Suresh
Lyrics: Santhosh Varma
Music Director: Sreejith Edavana
Kaana Chembaka Poo
Singer: Vijay Yesudas
Lyrics: Santhosh Varma
Music Director: Sreejith Edavana
Tharam
Singer: Deepak
Lyrics: Santhosh Varma
Music Director: Sreejith Edavana
Thararaathara Moolana Kaattinu
Singer: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nabeel Azeez, Sreejith Edavana
Lyrics: Santhosh Varma
Music Director: Sreejith Edavana
Puliyunde Nariyunde
Singer: Sreejith Edavana, Ramshi Ahamed, Renjith Unni
Lyrics: Santhosh Varma
Music Director: Sreejith Edavana
Directed by Sugeeth, Shikkkari Shambhu stars Kunchacko Boban, Sshivada, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Alphonsa, Hareesh, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Johny Antony. The screenplay is written by Nishad Koya. Faisal Ali has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by V Saajan. Scheduled to release on January 18th, S K Lawrence has produced the movie under the banner of Angel Maria Cinemas. Muzik247 is the official music partner.