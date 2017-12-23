'Nirangal' music video evokes nostalgic memories

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the music video titled Nirangal. This track which evokes nostalgia in us, is composed and sung by Dr. Arjun G with lyrics written by Usha Gopal.

Directed by Anand G Menon, the music video shows a youngster reminiscing about his sweet childhood memories during a short visit from city to his village. The cinematography and editing is done by Subheesh Vaiga. Gopalkrishnan D has produced the music video under the banner of Gopalakrishnan's Production House. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

