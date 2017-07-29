RadioandMusic
Press Release |  29 Jul 2017 14:20 |  By RnMTeam

Here's what went behind creating 'Piya More' from 'Baadshaho'

MUMBAI: After the overwhelming appreciation received for the song Piya More, producers Bhushan Kumar and Milan Luthria are glad that they included this song in the movie. 

For the song Piya More, the filmmakers wanted something unpredicted and divergent. They had referenced a lot of iconic 70s songs and they finally narrowed down and decided to tip their hat to Dev Anand’s Des Pardes which had the chartbuster song Tu Pee Aur Jee featuring Tina Munim in a wine barrel.  

Since the film is based in the era of 70s, the producers were clear on the kind of songs they wanted to incorporate in the film. The brief to the music directors was to blend the music of 70s with a touch of modern track to fit today’s time. With Ankit Tiwari’s fusion composition and lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir, the song was ready even before the film went on floors. A situational track between Emraan and Sunny, Milan and Bhushan heard it and instantly found it fit to the T. 

Bhushan Kumar happy with the response says, "The song is a perfect blend of today and 70s era and the response shows how much the audience has loved it."

It was writer Rajat Aroraa who suggested this song and Milan was extremely fascinated by his choice and then showed the song to his team. The art team had to work day in and day out to make changes and create a special set for this. They also had to make a life size barrel which had to be in proportion to the set which turned out to be extremely precarious. Not only this but the other challenge that the team faced was to find enough bottles of wine to mix with hot water to prepare the liquid for Sunny Leone to get in. 

Milan Luthria says, “It took a lot of effort but it seems worth it from the enormous feedback.”

There is a much applauded shot of the barrel falling in slow motion and the wine spilling all over the boudoir in which Emraan and Sunny are very close to each other. In OUATIM, Milan had paid a similar tribute to Raj Kapoor’s Bobby and the iconic costume worn by Dimple Kapadia.

