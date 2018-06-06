'Made In India', Guru Randhawa's first song to be shot in Milan

MUMBAI: Hit-machine Guru Randhawa’s much anticipated single, Made In India is finally out. Featuring Guru with the charming newcomer, Elnaaz Norouzi, the song is another sensational number by the Punjabi singer, produced by T-Series.

Watch the video here:

The song is written, composed and sung by Guru. Speaking on the lyrics and composition, Guru says, “Whenever I compose my songs I try and ensure I don’t repeat my tunes and try different beats. Even for Made in India, I have tried exploring new chords. Also, a few beats, which I have added in the song is actually my voice that sounds like a flute. When I got the final composition, post final programming, I asked Bhushanji to hear the song and he instantly liked it. Immediately the team and I started working on its video concept.”

Besides, Made In India is Guru’s first video to be shot in Milan. On this, the singer said, “It is my first ever video to be shot in Milan. It’s a beautiful city and it was an incredible experience shooting there. The colours, textures, and frames that we were hoping to see in the video have come out impressive.”

Also, with this song, Guru, who has featured in his videos before, will be seen portraying a character for the first time. Portraying the role of a local taxi driver, the video shows Guru trying to woo Elnaaz after he falls in love with her at the very first sight. We see Guru trying different ways to charm the girl in the enchanting locations of Milan, which add to the picturesque beauty of the video.

T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar is very confident about Guru’s single. Speaking about his association with Guru, he states, “Guru is an artist who is exploring music with changing times. He is always ready to try new tunes, ideas, and concepts. Our association has evolved over the years and enabled us to give chartbuster songs. Made In India takes Guru’s work a notch higher and will yet again be another of our hits together.”

Guru has given many hit songs like High Rated Gabru, Patola, Lahore, Ban Ja Rani with T-Series and is one of the few Punjabi artists to have featured on Billboards Top 25.

Made In India is already a rage and has crossed over four lakh views on YouTube. The video is directed by director Gifty. The music is by produced by Vee.