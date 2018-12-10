RadioandMusic
I just want to better myself with every song: Dhvani Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali had an amazing year as she has been part of three chart ranking tracks, Veere (Veere Di Wedding), Ishare Tere (with Guru Randhawa) and Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate). The young singer recently launched her first solo, Leja Leja Re, which is also a remake of Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan’s 2006 single of the same name. The new version has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and has crossed 45 million views on YouTube.

When asked if she had any pressure while recreating the song, she says, “Both the tracks are completely different. So, when the track was made, the vibe was different. However, I must admit that I was scared as it is Shreya Ghoshal’s song. But since the track was different and was closer to what I sing, it was good for me. I could give it my own touch.’’

The singer mentions, “I just want to better myself with every song. I love singing and I just do my job. Of course, I feel happy when someone appreciates my work, I feel people should like my song organically.’’

Dhvani further mentions that her father Vinod Bhanushali is her biggest critic and he’s the reason she wants to grow with every song. She says, “He liked my recent single. If I ever feel I have done an average job in any of my work, I would want to work harder on my next project, because of him.”

