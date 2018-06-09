RadioandMusic
Press Release |  09 Jun 2018 14:55 |  By RnMTeam

Ayushmann Khuranna gears for his next T-Series single, 'Chan Kitthan'

MUMBAI: After a short hiatus from independent music, Ayushmann Khuranna is back with another single, Chan Kitthan, produced by Bhushan Kumar, under his music label, T-Series.

Ayushmann has not only given vocals but has also featured in the video of the song, based on unrequited love. On this the actor, the singer says, “I was really excited to record and shoot for Chan Kitthan. Yes, it will be my single after two years since I was busy with three films last year. But, each film had a song, sung by me and so didn’t get a chance to record an independent song. But as I got a gap between shoots this time, I recorded the song.”

Ayushmann who will be seen as an undercover cop for the first time adds, “Suresh Triveni wanted to show me in a different light. I haven’t played a cop in any of my previous films. So he chose to have a character and look I was never seen before in.”

With Chan Kitthan, Ayushmann Khuranna is once again collaborating with Bhushan Kumar after Ik Vaari and Yahin Hoon Main.

On their association with Ayushmann, Bhushan Kumar said, “We are glad to work with Ayushmann again on this beautiful rendition. We have worked together before and it’s a comfort we share that enables us to make good music.”

Bhushan has also collaborated with Tumhari Sulu director Suresh on the song, after Tumhari I wanted Suresh to direct the video after I saw his dedication and passion for storytelling, and I am happy he did it.”

On working with Suresh, Ayushmann said, “Suresh himself is a very exciting director to work with. I did a guest appearance in his directorial debut film, Tumhari Sulu and I loved the film. I developed a good bond with him there onwards and wanted to work together. I am glad we are doing Chan Kitthan.”

Chan Kitthan, which is the recreated version of the famous Punjabi ghazal with the same title, also features renowned South actress Pranitha Subhash who is making her debut in Hindi content with it. She plays Ayushmann’s love interest in the song.

Chan Kitthan is shot in many pristine locations like Khardungla Pass, Tsomgo Lake, Gangtok, Tashi Namgyal Academy amidst sub-zero temperatures.

The music of Chan Kitthan is composed by Rochak Kohli, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The released date of Ayushman’s this newest single, with T-Series, is yet-to-be-confirmed.

