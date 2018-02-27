T-Series produced Diljit Dosanjh's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL storms UK Charts at No. 4

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s new album, CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, creates history by debuting on the UK iTunes Top Albums Chart at No. 5 within a few hours of its India release. It is important to note that no Punjabi album has ever debuted on any UK mainstream music chart at such a high number within a few hours of its international release. In fact, within a few hours of its debut on the UK chart, it moved up to No. 4, breezing past Justin Timberlake’s 2 February released album Man of the Woods, which is at No. 11. CON.FI.DEN.TIAL is currently at the No. 1 position on Indian charts, and No. 2 on the Canadian and New Zealand charts. The album has lyrics by Rav Hanjra and the music is by Snappy.

One of the first songs on the album, High End, saw an early solo release on 20 February and immediately stormed the charts and earned 14 million views on YouTube. The video for High End, which was shot in Los Angeles, is directed by Ben Griffin, who last year had directed the international chartbuster Gucci Gang.

With nine peppy tracks on the album, and all nine ruling the charts, this has been an experiment for both Dosanjh and Kumar, who dared to create an entire album at a time when most artistes and music labels only create Singles. Says Bhushan Kumar, “Diljit and our company worked together on another album five years ago. We realised then that he is going to be big. So, when he approached us to collaborate on this album, we didn’t hesitate to produce it for him because we believe in him and his music. Plus, he is hugely popular with a massive following, so that helps too!”

Dosanjh adds, “I cannot thank Bhushanji enough for making this happen and also my loyal fans who constantly believe in me and love me. I want to do more such albums because I have so much music in me, I cannot restrict it to a single.”

The British editors at iTunes have this to say about CON.FI.DEN.TIAL: “Diljit Dosanjh uses his signature drawl to impressive effect on CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, a collection of Punjabi mood-setters that takes its cue from pop and streetwise R&B. The Raat Di Gedi sets the tone with opening track High End, an unabashed love letter from a fanboy to his Instagram superstar sweetie, while an insistent bass line drives the mid-tempo Big Scene. The subtle drama in Dosanjh’s vocals to Weekend is a reminder that this busy actor-singer makes as big an impact behind the mic as he increasingly does onscreen.”

Diljit Dosanjh will be in the UK this coming May on a CON.FI.DEN.TIAL tour, with venues already announced, including Wembley. Tickets have already gone on sale.