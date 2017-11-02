RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  02 Nov 2017 18:49 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal, the king of recreation, returns with brand new remix

MUMBAI: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has sung songs like The Humma Song from OK Jaanu, Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaaye from Kaabil, and Gumnam from 1920 London, Socha Hai from Baadshaho, is back with another remix.

He has now lent his voice for the title track of upcoming thriller film Ittefaq, which is a modern-day rendition of the Bappi Lahiri song Raat Baaki.

Talking about their latest song, Jubin says, “I’m really happy with Ittefaq Se. I’ve been a part of many recreations and it isn’t easy job because you have to live up to the expectations. Still, a remake is a slippery ground. Either it’s a blunder or a wonder. So I chose my remixes properly. When a mind-blowing producer like Tanishk Bagchi is producing a remix song, it’s always interesting because he adds his own vision to the song. When a producer has a vision and gives creative freedom then the singer tends to add his vision to the song as well. It’s like the sound of two people coming together. The remixes we have made together are brilliant songs and it’s amazing how they all have turned out.”

The song is composed Tanishk Bagchi. “It’s always a pleasure working with Tanishk. We go a long way back as we started our journeys together. I first met when he had just come to Mumbai to become a composer and we started working on each other’s song immediately. It’s a very homely environment when you work with him. Because we have worked on many songs, we have a comfort level. He is a brilliant composer and producer. He is the guy to watch out for,” he adds.

Check the song:

Tags
Jubin Nautiyal 1920 London Tanishk Bagchi Baadshaho Gumnam Ittefaq Raat Baaki Bappi Lahiri
Related news
Press Releases | 29 Jul 2017

Here's what went behind creating 'Piya More' from 'Baadshaho'

MUMBAI: After the overwhelming appreciation received for the song Piya More, producers Bhushan Kumar and Milan Luthria are glad that they included this song in the movie. 

read more
Press Releases | 20 Feb 2017

Mirchi Music Awards honours the best in Hindi music

MUMBAI: India’s biggest musical extravaganza – the Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards co-powered by Dabur Red Paste and Baba Elaichi – was held tonight at DOME @NSCI, SVP, Worli.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Aug 2016

Zee Music releases new music video 'Dhal Jaun Main'

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz starrer ‘Rustom’ is garnering rave reviews from cine-goers on its release, and it's not just for its story and performances. Even the music is continuing to make waves post the release.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Jun 2016

#fame initiates Live Music Marathon on World Music Day

MUMBAI: “Where words fail music speaks.” The quote does full justice to what music means to most of us. On this momentous occasion of World Music Day today, #fame- a video social platform is hosting India’s first live music marathon.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Jun 2016

RJ Shadab to attend the first look of Love Life & Screw Ups!!! in New York

MUMBAI: Popular RJ and TV host Shadab Khan's most awaited debut web series as an actor called 'Love, Life & Screw Ups!!!' will have its first look launch in New York.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 43: 9XO scales up; Mastiii and Music India plunge

MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

News
Saavn teams up with Amazon to increase its reach

MUMBAI: Recently Saavn announced its partnership with Amazon to make its reach wider.read more

News
TRAI does not plan to mandate digital radio broadcasting, indicates Sharma

NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Chairman R S Sharma has indicated that there arread more

Press Releases
Big FM encourages kids to follow their passion with 'Big Junior Rockstars'
, ,

MUMBAI: With a refreshingly new concept BIG FM introduces ‘BIG Junior Rockstars’, a new activityread more

News
Harrish Bhatia elevated as President of DB Group

MUMBAI: MY FM CEO Harrish Bhatia has now raised his position of DB Group, the parent company of Mread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group