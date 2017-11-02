Jubin Nautiyal, the king of recreation, returns with brand new remix

MUMBAI: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has sung songs like The Humma Song from OK Jaanu, Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaaye from Kaabil, and Gumnam from 1920 London, Socha Hai from Baadshaho, is back with another remix.

He has now lent his voice for the title track of upcoming thriller film Ittefaq, which is a modern-day rendition of the Bappi Lahiri song Raat Baaki.

Talking about their latest song, Jubin says, “I’m really happy with Ittefaq Se. I’ve been a part of many recreations and it isn’t easy job because you have to live up to the expectations. Still, a remake is a slippery ground. Either it’s a blunder or a wonder. So I chose my remixes properly. When a mind-blowing producer like Tanishk Bagchi is producing a remix song, it’s always interesting because he adds his own vision to the song. When a producer has a vision and gives creative freedom then the singer tends to add his vision to the song as well. It’s like the sound of two people coming together. The remixes we have made together are brilliant songs and it’s amazing how they all have turned out.”

The song is composed Tanishk Bagchi. “It’s always a pleasure working with Tanishk. We go a long way back as we started our journeys together. I first met when he had just come to Mumbai to become a composer and we started working on each other’s song immediately. It’s a very homely environment when you work with him. Because we have worked on many songs, we have a comfort level. He is a brilliant composer and producer. He is the guy to watch out for,” he adds.

Check the song: