Press Release |  28 Jun 2017 19:09 |  By RnMTeam

Navi Mumbai to host city's biggest Music, Art and Poetry Festival

MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai has grown over the years, opening its doors to new ideas, new revolutions and new events. The city is now gearing up for its first ever Music, Art and Poetry Festival (MAP 2017) organised by one of the creative event pioneers- Event Eyes Communications. MAP 2017 is scheduled to take place on 22 and 23 July at Terna Engineering College Auditorium and Campus Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

MAP 2017 is a cultural good cause event to be opened by NMMC- Navi Mumbai Mayor, Shri Sudhakar Sonawane. To name a few renowned guests, guide, speakers, trainers, performers associated with the event, Shri Anup Jalota, veteran singer and composer, Jyoti Kapoor, screenwriter, Rouble Nagi, mural artist/sculptor and social worker, Manisha Lakhe, poet, film critic, Kartik Sharma, percussionist and didgeridoo player, Sushant Divgikar, model, actor, singer, Mohinder Pratap Singh, producer, director, Sudeep Pagedar, writer and spoken-word artist, Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai, author, founder - Chanakya's Institute, Nupur Saraswat, stage performer, Anjali Kirpalani, author, writer. The event is likely to have huge participation from the Navi Mumbai college students, corporates, Bollywood personalities, renowned as well as budding artists and music, art and poetry lovers.

MAP Festival curator Neha V Jha is of the view that Music, Art and Poetry are the best ways of expression and communication. She says, “The objective of MAP 2017 is to give its audience two days of escape from the hustle-bustle of the city’s life. A lot of research is involved. Here you get to listen to music you would have never heard, witness the form of art you could have never imagined and listen to poetry that might keep you thinking for days.” She also shared that this is going to be an annual event.

At MAP Festival, the workshops and discussions will revolve around topics like, How music can benefit you? Whom to read and how to start writing? How to work with short movies? Art on social media, Work of some renowned artists, Artist survival stories and other interesting subjects. The performances will include leading as well as young artists from music, art and poetry fields. The rising rage of open-mic poetry sessions and stand-up comedy will also have a preview. Besides this, the event will also have a table-top exhibition area that will comprise of paintings, handicrafts, books, apparel, stationary, art and fashion accessories etc., put on sale and display.

Visitor Registrations are open at http://www.eventeyes.in/p/map-registration.html.

Navi Mumbai music Art and Poetry Festival MAP 2017 Terna Engineering College Auditorium
