Press Release |  09 Jun 2017 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Crash Land remixes debut single

MUMBAI: A month after the release of Crash Land’s self-titled debut single ‘Crash Land’, the pair release the first remixes of the single.

Crash Land the remixes features reworked treatments of the original from Rootkit, ye., Bijou and Sacha Rabotti. STMPD RCRDS’ profiling as an eclectic label can be seen in the remixes as well. With all the artists showcasing a different genre it presents a wide variety of music, which means all musical tastes are catered for.

Released on 28 April, the mysterious new act Crash Land unleashed their self-titled debut single and accompanying video on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS label receiving positive reactions from the press. With Billboard stating, “It’s a cool visual tale and definitely a fresh first look at a cool new act’’ and Your EDM saying, “For a debut the track’s quality is intriguing and portends good things to come from both.’’

The Crash Land story will slowly unfold over the coming months, so follow the story on socials and enter the world of Crash Land.

