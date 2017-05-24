Joris Voorn presents Spectrum Radio

MUMBAI: Joris Voorn's all-encompassing Spectrum project launched earlier this year, bringing the world his own branded, specially curated events, that feature extended sets by Joris himself and a stunning photography series that runs alongside the parties - and now, an acclaimed radio show too!

Broadcast on major FM radio in France, Belgium, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates so far, Spectrum Radio is also available to listen to via Mixcloud, Soundcloud and iTunes. With over 100,000 plays online for the first four episodes alone since launch, Joris’ fanbase have been lapping up his eclectic blend of grooves.

Playing upfront music from the likes of Sasha, Patrice Baumel, Kölsch and Michael Mayer, Detroit Swindle, Stephan Bodzin and Dusky, he’s also providing a little music education with his ‘So Long’ classic track feature, whilst also premiering lots of exclusive edits, originals and remixes from his own studio or by other producers in ‘The Secret’ feature, and lastly the straight up dancefloor track of the week will be hailed as ‘The Incident’. This is the place to go to hear Joris Voorn’s latest material on air first.

What’s more, the radio show has already reached the Top five of the Mixcloud Charts as well as the Top five of iTunes music podcasts chart. It’s been well worth the wait for the launch of Spectrum Radio.

The next Spectrum events hit Barcelona’s City Hall on 14 June and awakenings in Amsterdam on 25 June where Joris hosts an entire stage with his full Spectrum concept.