Heldeep Records announce special event during Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: Heldeep Records reveals exciting plans to takeover Club Maïa for a Heldeep Records party on Thursday, 17 October 2019. The event promises to showcase a collection of the label’s finest talent, solidifying Heldeep’s reputation as constantly hosting one of the most in demand and popular events.



Heldeep Records are continuing their five year anniversary celebrations and are full-force preparing for what is to be one of their biggest nights to date. Demonstrating to be at the forefront of the industry once more, the label has partnered up with Club Maïa on the iconic Leidseplein, Amsterdam to deliver an intimate atmospheric vibe without compromising on a top-of-the-bill sound system. With artists such as Firebeatz, Moguai, Throttle, Zonderling and a special guest on the line-up, this edition is one to not be missed.



“I’m super excited for this year’s ADE. Not only is the Heldeep event going to be incredible with many talented guests, there are a lot more surprises in store which we can’t wait to reveal soon,” says Oliver Heldens.

Tickets are on sale now. Stay tuned @heldeeprecords for more info.