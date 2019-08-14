RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  14 Aug 2019 20:04 |  By RnMTeam

Heldeep Records announce special event during Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: Heldeep Records reveals exciting plans to takeover Club Maïa for a Heldeep Records party on Thursday, 17 October 2019. The event promises to showcase a collection of the label’s finest talent, solidifying Heldeep’s reputation as constantly hosting one of the most in demand and popular events.

Heldeep Records are continuing their five year anniversary celebrations and are full-force preparing for what is to be one of their biggest nights to date. Demonstrating to be at the forefront of the industry once more, the label has partnered up with Club Maïa on the iconic Leidseplein, Amsterdam to deliver an intimate atmospheric vibe without compromising on a top-of-the-bill sound system. With artists such as Firebeatz, Moguai, Throttle, Zonderling and a special guest on the line-up, this edition is one to not be missed.

“I’m super excited for this year’s ADE. Not only is the Heldeep event going to be incredible with many talented guests, there are a lot more surprises in store which we can’t wait to reveal soon,” says Oliver Heldens.

Tickets are on sale now. Stay tuned @heldeeprecords for more info.

Tags
Heldeep Records Oliver Heldens Amsterdam Dance Event Firebeatz MOGUAI Throttle Zonderling Amsterdam ADE
Related news
Press Releases | 09 Aug 2019

'DGTL' expands to Asia with first edition in India!

MUMBAI: After years of preparation, DGTL is proud to present its first festival in Asia in January 2020.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Aug 2019

NEXT Music partners with Top 100 DJs to bring voting to their millions of users around the globe

MUMBAI: NEXT Music, the mobile music app committed to driving artist discovery, has announced its partnership with the world’s largest publicly-voted music poll the Top 100 DJs.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Aug 2019

Audio Obscura announces two huge ADE 2019 parties in Lil' Amsterdam Central Station

MUMBAI: Amsterdam promoters Audio Obscura continue their never-ending quest to host parties in the most unique venues the city has to offer with the announcement of two very special parties during this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Aug 2019

Oliver Heldens announces Paradiso show during Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: Dutch star Oliver Heldens gives the first glimpse of his Amsterdam Dance Event agenda, with plans to host a show at pop venue and nightclub Paradiso on Wednesday, 16 October 2019.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Aug 2019

Maurice West announces second edition Of 'Maurice West & Friends' at Ade 2019

MUMBAI: Meteoric is the word that best describes the trajectory of DJ and producer Maurice West.

read more

RnM Biz

News
We will visualise radio content for unique digital experience, says Shashi Vempati as Google extends partnership with Prasar Bharati

MUMBAI: With the recent expansion of Google’s partnership with Prasar Bharati, India’s national read more

News
Red FM's show 'Happy INDIE-pendence Day' to bring 12 independent artists, regional music together

MUMBAI:  RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India will be fearead more

News
Spotify celebrates fervour of Independence Day with #Azaadi73

MUMBAI: Whether you’re a Bhagat Singh fan, someone who tears up after movies of Indian wars, or tread more

News
Breezer Vivid Shuffle: Get ready for India’s biggest hip-hop dance music festival

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year again when hip-hop takes centrread more

News
RAM Week 30: Radio stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 30, radio stations didn’t see any major change in their standing.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group