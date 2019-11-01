Manyfew unleash new single 'Makin Love'

MUMBAI: Leading the listener in with their signature piano chords and a catchy vocal piece, Makin Love is instantly recognisable as a ManyFew creation. Taking an unexpected turn, the brothers incorporate an edgy and raw bassline that will work wonders on the dance floor. Showcasing a different side to their production style, ManyFew prove that they have a masterful handle on a wide variety of genres and seamlessly match feel-good piano house with an injection of progressive house power.

Garnering support from some of the industry greats over the past few years, ManyFew’s tracks have been played by the likes of Oliver Heldens, Don Diablo, Thomas Gold, Lost Frequencies, Chuckie and Cedric Gervais. In February 2019, ManyFew reached #5 in the Music Week Upront Club Chart with their song ‘Still In Love’ and their following record Closer Love Ft. Twiggy has gained over 600k plays on YouTube alone. Their Closer Love VIP Mix received support from major radio stations including Kiss FM (UK) and SiriusXM. Looking back at their most successful Amsterdam Dance Event to date, ManyFew are going from strength to strength at breakneck speed. With their monthly radio show Electronic Heaven garnering almost 500k listeners from all over the world, the self-taught brothers have taken their sound to a truly global scale. Playing at Ministry of Sound The Weekender in November and with plenty of new music ready for release, the brothers continue to flourish on their upward trajectory.