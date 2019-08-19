RadioandMusic
Press Release |  19 Aug 2019

Joris Voorn shares new track 'Dark'

MUMBAI: Having revealed a series of two stunning new original tracks this summer, Ryo and Antigone, Dutch electronic producer Joris Voorn has unveiled new single Dark.

Dark (Extended Mix) - Single by Joris Voorn

Preview, download or stream Dark (Extended Mix) - Single by Joris Voorn

‘Dark’ is a five minute odyssey through endlessly compelling and emotive electronica, a sound which has rapidly become Joris’ signature.

“Dark is a rework of an unreleased track I used to play a couple years back. This track had something nice but wasn’t quite there, so I started playing around with some different musical elements. This is where the arpeggio came in, following an emotional chord progression, accompanied by a moody string arrangement which turned the original idea of the track completely upside down. All it took was some extra percussion and a solid baseline foundation to finish the almost nine minute long musical journey. I’ve played the track on numerous occasions around the world for the last three years, where it always gave people a smile on their face” says Joris.

Joris Voorn single Dark Antigone Ryo
