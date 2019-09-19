Joris Voorn announces long-awaited new studio album; reveals next track

MUMBAI: Dutch producer Joris Voorn has announced his next album, \\\\ [four] as well has revealed the beautiful album track, Messiah.

Undoubtedly a huge moment of the album, Messiah is a collaboration with London electronic quartet HÆLOS whose cross-genre output has been attributed to a number of soundscapes spanning trip-hop to shoegaze. The track sees Joris blend a 90s inspired breakbeat and rave aesthetic with impeccable and glistening synth arpeggios, layered with the spine-tingling ethereal vocals of HÆLOS frontwoman Lotti Benardout.

Voorn’s new album finds its inspiration in the European electronic scene of the mid-’90s, and alongside HÆLOS, the album features collaborations with Voorn’s heroes Underworld, the South African poet Lazarusman and Dutch pianist Michiel Borstlap.

From tried-and-tested dancefloor workouts through to introspective, languid compositions, it’s a beautifully varied package.