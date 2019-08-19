RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Aug 2019 20:41 |  By RnMTeam

Rezz announces BBC RADIO 1 essential mix

MUMBAI: REZZ will be making her BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix debut on Saturday 24th August. Scheduled for broadcast from 1-3am BST, the Canadian’s two-hour mix is a superb selection of her past and present productions.

On the weekend of her Essential Mix broadcast, REZZ will be performing at Creamfields on Saturday, alongside mau5trap signee’s io, Feed Me, Attlas as well as deadmau5’s TEST PILOT moniker on the seven20 x mau5trap stage. Not stopping there, she will be making her mark on London’s SW4 mainstage, directly before festival headliners Pendulum the following day.

REZZ says, “Stoked to be dropping my BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix on 24 August. It's two hours of exclusively my own music, old & new!”

The news of REZZ’s Essential Mix follows the release of her Beyond The Senses EP. A boundary-pushing 6-track collection, REZZ premiered her EP during a global virtual reality listening party, presented by Wave. She joined fans as a digital avatar in her Beyond The Senses VR world, where she guided them through a supernatural landscape filled with aliens, skulls and a giant REZZ puppeteer.

 One of the most exciting and idiosyncratic artists in electronic music today, REZZ looks set to bolster her reputation even further with her inimitable Essential Mix. REZZ’s Essential Mix will be available for 30 days after broadcasting via the BBC Sounds app.

Tags
REZZ Beyond The Senses London Feed Me music
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Aug 2019

Martin Garrix and Bonn team up for collaboration on 'Home'

MUMBAI: Following the huge success of High On Life and No Sleep, Martin Garrix and Bonn have decided to reunite for their third collaboration Home.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Aug 2019

Azaadi Records releases song 'K I N G' - The latest EP by Prabh Deep

Offering a different sonic experience to his critically acclaimed debut Class-Sikh (produced in collaboration with Sez on the Beat), Prabh Deep's new EP 'K I N G' is an amalgamation of juicy basslines, catchy hooks and hard-hitting lyrical delivery.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Aug 2019

Alok and Zafrir collaborate for anthemic banger 'Vale Vale'

MUMBAI: Brazilian bass innovator Alok has collaborated with Israeli artist Zafrir on rousing new single, Vale Vale, out on Friday 9 August via Alok’s own CONTROVERSIA imprint.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Aug 2019

Norwegian cruise line enhances award-winning entertainment program with SIX: The Musical

MUMBAI: Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced that SIX, the critically-acclaimed British pop musical about Henry VIII’s six wives will debut on board Norwegian Bliss, Breakaway and Getaway beginning next month.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Aug 2019

We're going Dutch - 'Six reasons not to miss Lowlands Festival'

MUMBAI: Holland has no shortage of festivals packing out the summer season, but Lowlands is the country’s most iconic music event that’s been delivering lost weekends since 1993.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Battle of the Sexes' host RJ Sarthak teams up with 'That Boho Girl' for a special episode

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq decided to add some spice to Rakhi this season with a special episode of the read more

News
Big FM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with a 'twist'

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, in association with Gulf Oil and city specific NGOs, culminated a unique caread more

News
'Apple Music for Artists' gets out of BETA mode, available to global artists

MUMBAI: Apple Music for Artists is coming out of BETA version and is now available for every artread more

News
Saregama records 9% YoY revenue growth in Q1'19-20

MUMBAI: India’s oldest music label and the youngest movie studio,read more

News
We will visualise radio content for unique digital experience, says Shashi Vempati as Google extends partnership with Prasar Bharati

MUMBAI: With the recent expansion of Google’s partnership with Prasar Bharati, India’s national read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group