Rezz announces BBC RADIO 1 essential mix

MUMBAI: REZZ will be making her BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix debut on Saturday 24th August. Scheduled for broadcast from 1-3am BST, the Canadian’s two-hour mix is a superb selection of her past and present productions.

On the weekend of her Essential Mix broadcast, REZZ will be performing at Creamfields on Saturday, alongside mau5trap signee’s io, Feed Me, Attlas as well as deadmau5’s TEST PILOT moniker on the seven20 x mau5trap stage. Not stopping there, she will be making her mark on London’s SW4 mainstage, directly before festival headliners Pendulum the following day.

REZZ says, “Stoked to be dropping my BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix on 24 August. It's two hours of exclusively my own music, old & new!”

The news of REZZ’s Essential Mix follows the release of her Beyond The Senses EP. A boundary-pushing 6-track collection, REZZ premiered her EP during a global virtual reality listening party, presented by Wave. She joined fans as a digital avatar in her Beyond The Senses VR world, where she guided them through a supernatural landscape filled with aliens, skulls and a giant REZZ puppeteer.

One of the most exciting and idiosyncratic artists in electronic music today, REZZ looks set to bolster her reputation even further with her inimitable Essential Mix. REZZ’s Essential Mix will be available for 30 days after broadcasting via the BBC Sounds app.