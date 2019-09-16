RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  16 Sep 2019 20:29 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Young closes initial run of 'Raised On Country World Tour 2019'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young closed the summer run of his ‘Raised On Country World Tour 2019,’ sponsored by USAA, in Florida over the weekend, where the RCA Records Nashville singer/songwriter headlined Jacksonville’s Daily Place, Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre and West Palm Beach’s Coral Sky Amphitheatre. Since launching the North American leg in May, Chris has played to over 300,000 fans this summer, with headlining shows in Charlotte, Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Phoenix, San Diego and more, including a career-topping 21,500 fans from Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion.

Chris will kick-off the fall leg of his ‘Raised On Country World Tour 2019’ on 26 September 2019 in Erie, PA, joined by special guests Eli Young Band and Matt Stell, with 19 new shows through November. The tour will resume days after Drowning, with ‘soul-shattering lyrics’ (People) penned in memory of a close friend, releases to country radio. Drowning, along with ‘Raised On Country’ and ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough,’ featuring Lauren Alaina, are available now and will be included on his upcoming studio album.

Tags
Chris Young Raised On Country World Tour 2019 Eli Young Band Matt Stell Drowning studio album RCA Records
Related news
Press Releases | 08 Jun 2019

Temecula Road performs live on Radio Disney Country stage

MUMBAI: Country trio Temecula Road performed a high-energy set including their brand new single, Fades, on the Radio Disney Country stage on June 6, 2019, at CMA Music Festival in Nashville. 

read more
Press Releases | 24 May 2019

Kygo releases new track 'Not Ok' featuring Chelsea Cutler

MUMBAI: Following a string of current successes, global superstar, producer, and DJ, Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll - a.k.a. Kygo shares a brand-new track entitled Not OK [feat. Chelsea Cutler] today via Sony Music Sweden/Ultra Records/RCA Records.

read more
Press Releases | 16 May 2019

Chris Young presents third annual Th3 Legends cast for a 'Cure Big Bass Tournament'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will be joined by celebrities drew Baldridge, jeff cook (Alabama), Brice Long and Tyler Reeve along with legendary anglers and NBC sports outdoors’ th3 legends-bill dance, Jimmy Houston and Roland Martin- as he presents “the third annual th3 legends

read more
Press Releases | 14 May 2019

London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham crowds cheer for Chris Young's world tour 2019

MUMBAI: Capacity crowds in London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham went crazy for multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young last week during the launch of his ‘Raised On Country World Tour 2019’.

read more
Press Releases | 13 May 2019

Aly and Fila's 'Come Home' is out!

MUMBAI: After the already-blazing success of both It’s All About The Melody and Beatport #1 Gravity, the first two cuts to be taken from trance icons Aly and Fila’s new, long-awaited LP, the formidable duo now return with yet another stage-dominating anthem; Come Home f

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 35: Not much change in radio stations' standing

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 35, not much change was witnessed in the standing of radio stations.read more

News
Big FM RJs go beyond radio with 'Big Influencer Specials' launch for creative brand integrations

MUMBAI: BIG FM has announced the launch of its ‘BIG Influencer Specials’.read more

News
Shemaroo Institute of Film and Technology's association with Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy 'perfect' fit, says Deputy VP Aneri Salva

MUMBAI: Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Music Academy and Shemaroo Institute of Film & Technology (read more

News
I blocked my manager from contacting me, shares Ayushmann on 'Battle of the Sexes with Sarthak'

MUMBAI: It's been a splendid seven years since popular TV host and former Roadie Ayushmann Khurraread more

News
RAM Week 34: BIG FM stands second in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 34, BIG FM stood second in Bengaluru with 19.6 share per cent and 7.20 T.S.Lread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group