Chris Young closes initial run of 'Raised On Country World Tour 2019'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young closed the summer run of his ‘Raised On Country World Tour 2019,’ sponsored by USAA, in Florida over the weekend, where the RCA Records Nashville singer/songwriter headlined Jacksonville’s Daily Place, Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre and West Palm Beach’s Coral Sky Amphitheatre. Since launching the North American leg in May, Chris has played to over 300,000 fans this summer, with headlining shows in Charlotte, Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Phoenix, San Diego and more, including a career-topping 21,500 fans from Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion.

Chris will kick-off the fall leg of his ‘Raised On Country World Tour 2019’ on 26 September 2019 in Erie, PA, joined by special guests Eli Young Band and Matt Stell, with 19 new shows through November. The tour will resume days after Drowning, with ‘soul-shattering lyrics’ (People) penned in memory of a close friend, releases to country radio. Drowning, along with ‘Raised On Country’ and ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough,’ featuring Lauren Alaina, are available now and will be included on his upcoming studio album.