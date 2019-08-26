RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  26 Aug 2019 20:58 |  By RnMTeam

Qi Yama shares debut single ‘silent’ and announces show at Red Bull Music Festival Montreal

MUMBAI: Six months ago, Red Bull Music selected 20 artists to be part of this year’s Red Bull Music Academy Bass Camp in Canada. Twenty-three year-old Qi Yama was among them. Emerging as a refined vocalist, producer and performer, he is now gearing up for the release of his debut single silent.

Speaking about the song, Qi Yama says, "There’s a different pace and ethos of life [in Africa] and that’s what we needed to go experience for ourselves. You start to slowly see a bigger picture that’s often overlooked in the West. To take that, and not only use it as inspiration for our visual story, but also the music to come was a blessing." 

silent is an intimate track that conjures intense sensations of nostalgia and longing. The ballad, while raw and emotive, is simultaneously cut and shaped with precise lyricism – a poetic ode to the transience of relationships told through his introspective lens.

Driven by the poetic nature of storytelling, Qi Yama is inspired by his cultural heritage and the ethereal temper of youth and spirituality. His sound floats between R&B and indie-chill wave while holding a raw, passion fuelled tone that could only be described as gritty romanticism. 

Born into an immigrant family and as a child of the diaspora, the young artist grew up with a foot in each world and constantly at odds with the different cultural forces in his upbringing. The reconciliation of such differences is a pillar in his craft.

Don’t miss Qi Yama’s performance at Red Bull Music Festival Montreal on 21 September 2019.

Tickets are on sale online. He will also perform at McGill University’s Frosh Concert on 29 August 2019, and at the McGill Open Air Pub on 5 September 2019, which historically amasses an audience of over 4,000 students per show.

Listen and share the single silent via Spotify and Apple Music
The single is available on all digital platforms

Tags
single Spotify Apple Music Qi Yama silent
Related news
Press Releases | 23 Aug 2019

Patrick Topping unveils five date 'Trick' tour

MUMBAI: Newcastle-born DJ and producer Patrick Topping has unveiled a European TRICK tour,  named after his burgeoning record label.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Aug 2019

Joris Voorn shares new track 'Dark'

MUMBAI: Having revealed a series of two stunning new original tracks this summer, Ryo and Antigone, Dutch electronic producer Joris Voorn has unveiled new single Dark.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Aug 2019

Azaadi Records releases song 'K I N G' - The latest EP by Prabh Deep

Offering a different sonic experience to his critically acclaimed debut Class-Sikh (produced in collaboration with Sez on the Beat), Prabh Deep's new EP 'K I N G' is an amalgamation of juicy basslines, catchy hooks and hard-hitting lyrical delivery.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Aug 2019

Alok and Zafrir collaborate for anthemic banger 'Vale Vale'

MUMBAI: Brazilian bass innovator Alok has collaborated with Israeli artist Zafrir on rousing new single, Vale Vale, out on Friday 9 August via Alok’s own CONTROVERSIA imprint.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Aug 2019

Showtek drops animated remix of Major Lazer's 'Can't Take It From Me'

MUMBAI: Taking time out from their hectic global touring schedule, revered Dutch duo Showtek have delivered a high-energy remix of ‘Can’t Take It From Me’, the latest single from internationally renowned dance music trio Major Lazer, out on Friday 2nd August.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Live101 teams up with Meet Bros to launch India's first 'Live Entertainer On Demand Platform'

MUMBAI: Live101 and Meet Bros have come together to launch a one-of-its-kind marketplace platforread more

News
Radiodays Asia Conference 2019: Meet the future of 'radio' and 'audio'

MUMBAI: Radiodays Asia is a new conference for Asia from the team who produces Radiodays Europe,read more

News
RAM Week 31: Top radio players retain spot

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 31, top radio players like Fever FM, Radio City and Radio Mirchi have retainread more

News
BIG FM, AIR Asia’s digital campaign attains major milestone; reaches 36.9 mn

MUMBAI: BIG FM and AIR Asia’s ‘Uddipa Campaign’ that flagged in Amritsar and Jalandhar markets uread more

News
Local, original content ‘best’ for radio to stay relevant, says Bhutan’s private radio pioneer

MUMBAI: Kinley Wangchuk, famously known as ‘Ganchu’ in Bhutan, established the country's firread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group