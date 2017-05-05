Cedric Gervais remixes David Guetta's Light My Body Up

MUMBAI: After a storming house reworking courtesy of Tujamo, David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s ‘Light My Body Up’ gets another irresistible remix courtesy of fellow French dance star Cedric Gervais.

We’re dropped straight into bright and breezy piano chords and Minaj’s gorgeous vocals as a simple beat springs into life, before that soaring bridge gets complimented by tribal percussive fills and thick layers of pads and bass. The drop introduces the chorus, which comes across like a turbocharged version of the original; all distorted gnarly synths, thumping bass and kicks. Futuristic, dark and stripped-back, it provides a clinical contrast to the euphoria of the song that’s at the heart of the track. This huge remix comes off the back of his current single ‘Touch the Sky’ on his own Delecta imprint which is currently riding high in playlists across Spotify.

Of course it’s not the first time that Cedric Gervais and David Guetta have featured on the same track together. Their massive collaboration Would I Lie To You? With Chris Willis last year proved to be one of 2016’s biggest house tracks and showed that their skills and tastes were very well matched. Expect more to come from this powerhouse combo.

Cedric Gervais has produced a slew of high profile remixes in recent years, including for Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and most notably for Lana Del Rey’s Summertime Sadness, for which he received a GRAMMY Award for Best Remixed Recording.

Listen to Cedric Gervais' remix of Light My Body Up here: https://guetta.co/lmbucgr