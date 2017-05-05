RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  05 May 2017 18:45 |  By RnMTeam

Cedric Gervais remixes David Guetta's Light My Body Up

MUMBAI: After a storming house reworking courtesy of Tujamo, David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s ‘Light My Body Up’ gets another irresistible remix courtesy of fellow French dance star Cedric Gervais.

We’re dropped straight into bright and breezy piano chords and Minaj’s gorgeous vocals as a simple beat springs into life, before that soaring bridge gets complimented by tribal percussive fills and thick layers of pads and bass. The drop introduces the chorus, which comes across like a turbocharged version of the original; all distorted gnarly synths, thumping bass and kicks. Futuristic, dark and stripped-back, it provides a clinical contrast to the euphoria of the song that’s at the heart of the track. This huge remix comes off the back of his current single ‘Touch the Sky’ on his own Delecta imprint which is currently riding  high in playlists across Spotify.  

Of course it’s not the first time that Cedric Gervais and David Guetta have featured on the same track together. Their massive collaboration Would I Lie To You? With Chris Willis last year proved to be one of 2016’s biggest house tracks and showed that their skills and tastes were very well matched. Expect more to come from this powerhouse combo.

Cedric Gervais has produced a slew of high profile remixes in recent years, including for Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and most notably for Lana Del Rey’s Summertime Sadness, for which he received a GRAMMY Award for Best Remixed Recording.

 Listen to Cedric Gervais' remix of Light My Body Up here: https://guetta.co/lmbucgr

Tags
Cedric Gervais TUJAMO David Guetta Nicki Minaj Lil Wayne Light My Body Up
Related news
Press Releases | 28 Apr 2017

Universal Music Group drops massive new international singles today

MUMBAI:  Keeping with the global 'New Music Friday' release day, Universal Music Group today unleashed a star-studded line up of brand new singles that will enthrall music lovers all over.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Apr 2017

Zaeden and Sartek to open Justin Bieber's purpose tour India

MUMBAI: The good news is, Justin Bieber who is bringing his Purpose Tour to India on 10 May this year at DY Patil Stadium, will be accompanied by none other than the homegrown DJs 21-year old Sahil Sharma aka Zaeden and 27-year old Sarthack Sardana aka Sartek.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Apr 2017

Tujamo creates an awesome new remix of 'Light My Body Up'

MUMBAI: After the massive initial success of David Guetta’s new Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne collaboration ‘Light My Body Up’ (over 20 million streams in just three weeks), German producer Tujamo bring his magic touch to the track on an awesome new remix.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Apr 2017

Flatdisk impresses with first release on Big & Dirty, 'Lost'

MUMBAI: Whether you define yourself as a hopeless romantic or not, chances are you've experienced the helpless, exhilarating, butterfly-inducing feeling of falling for someone new.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Mar 2017

David Guetta brings 'Big' concept back to Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel

MUMBAI: Industry heavyweight David Guetta will return to Ibiza for yet another season at one of the island’s top venues. Kicking off on the 12th of June, Guetta's BIG concept will run for 12 consecutive Mondays until the 28 August for the grand finale.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AIR, EBU join to live broadcast Dawn Chorus of Intercontinental Bird Songs

NEW DELHI: The vibrant dawn chorus of birds singing from Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra and 13 read more

Press Releases
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish manage traffic while the cops enjoy IPL

MUMBAI: Red FM the principal sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a unique idea of a meet read more

Press Releases
Big FM bags seven metals at the ACEF and Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Building on its incredible run of winning accolades at prestigious platforms such as Goldread more

News
BARC Week 17: Zee ETC Bollywood pushes back Channel V; other channels maintain their spots

MUMBAI: In week 17 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) there weread more

News
Shivaji University is all set for a community radio station

MUMBAI: Realising the positive role that community radio stations(CRS) play in reaching out to loread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group