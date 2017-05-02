The Chainsmokers release new remix package for 'Something Just Like This' with Coldplay

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers’ new remix package for their single ‘Something Just Like This’ with Coldplay is officially available now . The package features innovative versions of the song from Grammy nominated producer Alesso, R3hab, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Jai Wolf and ARMNHMR.

The original track ‘Something Just Like This’ has achieved Top 5 airplay on the Top 40 chart, joining ‘Paris’ as the duo’s second track in the Top 5. Both songs are featured on The Chainsmokers’ debut album ‘Memories…Do Not Open’, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart upon release. The album became the first to simultaneously lead both the Billboard 200 and the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in nearly three-and-a-half years.

The Chainsmokers are set to launch their very own Memories Pop Up stores in San Francisco, Toronto and New York. The San Francisco store will open on Friday, May 5 and run through Sunday, 7 May from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The store will be located at 55 Wentworth Place and will feature brand new merchandise items available for sale. Alex and Drew will also pay special visits to the store. Fans can visit the Toronto store on Tuesday, 30 May and the New York store from Thursday,8 June through Sunday,11 June with exact locations to be announced soon.

The Chainsmokers are currently on the road for their 40-city ‘Memories…Do Not Open’ North American arena tour. The tour will stop in major cities across the U.S. and Canada before concluding in June and features brand new production elements with part DJ set and part live band performances. Every ticket purchased online for the tour includes a copy of Memories…Do Not Open.

Remix Package Track List

1. Something Just Like This (Alesso Remix)

2. Something Just Like This (R3hab Remix)

3. Something Just Like This (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix)

4. Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)

5. Something Just Like This (Jai Wolf Remix)

6. Something Just Like This (ARMNHMR Remix)