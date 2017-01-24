RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 Jan 2017 17:19 |  By RnMTeam

Oliver Heldens begins 2017 with new single 'I Don't Wanna Go Home'

MUMBAI: We've all been there. The lights are coming up. Your feet are still glued to the dancefloor. The DJ drops one last tune and you do everything you can to squeeze every last drop of energy and excitement out of the party. Oliver Heldens captures that feeling perfectly on his first single of 2017: the storming ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Home’.

A pitched-down male vocal recounts the daily grind and struggle that we’re all too familiar with in the verses, before launching into the rousing, triumphant refrain for the build and drop. The track fixates around a plump electro house bassline and shuffling beats, with piano chords building the energy. The drop unleashes a rampant organ melody, while the builds and breaks are filled in with all manner of snare rolls and trademark Heldens breakbeat patterns. It’s a high-energy track with a chunky edge and typically awesome melody that’s sure to blast the January blues away. End of night anthem status awaits. Danny Howard already made the track to the Future Anthem on BBC Radio 1.

Heldens has been on a break from touring after a hectic 2016, but will be back on the road soon, with dates at Story, Miami (Feb 10), Haven, Atlantic City (Feb 11) and Palladium, LA (Feb 18) in the USA his first three of the year..

Tags
Oliver Heldens I Don't Wanna Go Home DJ BBC Radio 1 Future Anthem
Related news
Press Releases | 13 Jan 2017

Galantis join force with CID for VIP mix of 'Pillow Fight'

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed Swedish duo Galantis have joined forces with American DJ and producer CID, for a VIP Mix of their latest single ‘Pillow Fight’. Out now via Atlantic Records, the bold rework complements the energy of the original track.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2016

HI-LO and Sander van Doorn unite on 'WTF'

MUMBAI: Following the massive success of their 2014 collaboration ‘THIS’, Dutch stars HI-LO (aka Oliver Heldens) and Sander van Doorn teased their fans this summer with photos of them in the studio together again.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Nov 2016

Sub Focus returns with new track 'Love Divine'

MUMBAI: Sub Focus has released brand new original track ‘Love Divine’. It follows the success of ‘Nobody Knows’; with widespread radio support from the likes of Annie Mac, Danny Howard and Mistajam, the track had a fantastic reception.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Nov 2016

British hitmaker Jonas Blue reveals music video for new single 'By Your Side'

MUMBAI: Currently storming up the UK Official Charts with 'By Your Side', British hit maker Jonas Blue has now unveiled the single’s picturesque music video.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Oct 2016

Joris Voorn goes back to roots with second EP of 2016: The Great Esquape

MUMBAI: Following a trio of stunning remixes for Infinity Ink, Bob Moses and Michel De Heyin recent weeks, Joris Voorn returns with his second EP of 2016 in the form of ‘The Great Esquape’. Another glorious EP, it’s been well worth the wait.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Big FM's 'Big Jammu Run' witnesses over 5000 participants despite cold weather

MUMBAI: Big FM has always rooted for noteworthy causes with an aim to bring about a change for thread more

Interviews
Music has the ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and communities: Farzana Cama Balpande

MUMBAI: Designed and executed entirely by the Puqaar Foundation, and in association with First...read more

Press Releases
Celebrate Republic Day with 9XM Bade-Chote Constitution of Music

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood destination for latest hits will be celebrating the Republread more

News
Action stations!

MUMBAI: The frenetic activity that marked the electronic auctions for 135 channels in 69 cities read more

News
Advertising, programming conditions relaxed for community radio

NEW DELHI: While holding that the grant of permission agreement will be extended for five years aread more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group