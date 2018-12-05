RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Dec 2018 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa, Nick Jonas are among the most searched celebrities by Indians in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian hit-machine Guru Randhawa and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas are among the top 10 most searched global celebrities by Indians in 2018. While Guru bagged the seventh position, Nick Jonas scored second place in the list, slightly losing to Salman Khan, who has topped it.

Guru Randhawa has been on the top of his game this year as the singer has broken every possible to become the most followed as well as trending Indian singer. Apart from giving back-to-back hits like Downtown, Ishare Tere, Made In India etc., the High Rated Gabru singer has also had a successful innings when it comes to singing for Bollywood songs. Guru’s Lahore, which has crossed over 600 million views, made Guru Randhawa the first Indian to feature in Billboard’s top 25 YouTube songs while the song was placed at number 17 in the list.

Also Read: Guru’s 'Lahore' at No. 17 on Billboard Top 25

Besides, his song, Made In India also made it to the 11th position in billboard this year apart from becoming the first Indian song to cross 100 million views in just 23 days, though its record was later broke by Dilbar remake.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa's 'Made In India' makes another record

Guru is also the only Indian singer to cross over three billion views on all major platforms on YouTube.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa becomes the only Indian singer to cross over three billion views on YouTube

And now, the singer is foraying in International water with Slowly Slowly, marking Guru’s debut collaboration with international music sensation Pitbull. The collaboration also marks top Indian music label T-Series’ entry in the international market. Seems like the Banja Tu Meri Rani singer is in no mood to stop and totally deserves to be in the top 10 list of most followed celebrities by Indians in 2018.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa party's with Pitbull in Miami?

When it comes to Nick Jonas, the international singer grabbed eyeballs and kept the nation glued with his marriage to Bollywood actress and now a global sensation, Priyanka Chopra. The duo got married in the royal palace called Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, India and their marriage was no less than a fairytale wedding. After a three-day-long wedding celebrations, the duo got hitched on 1 December 2018. Their sangeet ceremony, mehndi and wedding day was all over the social media, thus establishing the singer’s fame among Indians. The hastag Nikyanka also was the most followed during their wedding period. Nick is indeed India’s damaad, who made it to Yahoo’s top 10 global celebrities, who were mostly followed by Indians in 2018.

Well, Guru Randhawa and Nick Jonas indeed deserve to be the most followed singers by Indians in 2018.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas marry in traditional Hindu ceremony

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jet off to Jodhpur

Tags
Guru Randhawa Nick Jonas Salman Khan Ishare Tere American singer Indians High Rated Gabru Bollywood Lahore Dilbar Pitbull Priyanka Chopra Yahoo Made in India T-Series
Related news
News | 05 Dec 2018

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Leja Re has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The song is the recreated version of Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan’s iconic song with the similar title and features Dhvani along with Deepali Negi, Siddharth, and Palak Singhal.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2018

India quite tough for international artistes to break into: Simon Fuller

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Fuller, who brought his global pop group Now United to India for the first time, finds the country digitally smart and fully focused on the future.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2018

Zero: SRK and Salman reunite in Bhojpuri style in 'Issaqbaazi'

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest movie these days Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, has been the talk of the town owing to its gripping storyline. And recently the makers have launched a new song Issaqbaazi which happens to be on ‘trending charts’.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2018

Music is my soul, says singer Richa Sharma

MUMBAI: From singing devotional songs to becoming a popular playback singer in Bollywood, Richa Sharma says music is her soul irrespective of any genre.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2018

Arabic version of 'Dilbar' trends at #3 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recently released Arabic version of the popular remake, Dilbar has caught audience’s attention in a short span of time. The song is trending at number three on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
JetSynthesys' Music Boutique new single 'Dhadkane' by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan features the beautiful city of Los Angeles

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique, today, launcheread more

Press Releases
MY FM's 'O MardKalAana' at Jaipur The social campaign tries to tackle the issue of public urination

MUMBAI: Men who urinate on public walls were surprised when they read “O MardKalAana written on read more

News
Sunburn 2018 will have surprises says CEO Karan Singh

MUMBAI: Away from the beaches and with a theme of ‘welcome to paradise’, Sunburn 2018 is all gearead more

Press Releases
Bumble joins forces with The Media Nanny, ID&T and Astralwerks to launch 'Making Moves In Music'

MUMBAI: Bumble, the women first social connection app with over 43 million users worldwide, annoread more

Press Releases
Big FM announces Season 6 of its award-winning on-air singing talent show 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, announces the sixth season of its higread more

top# 5 articles

1
RK special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Top six contestants of Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a musical journey with RK Special Episode this weekend. Veteran actor...read more

2
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Leja Re has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The song is the recreated version of Shreya Ghoshal...read more

3
Guru Randhawa, Nick Jonas are among the most searched celebrities by Indians in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian hit-machine Guru Randhawa and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas are among the top 10 most searched global celebrities by Indians...read more

4
Indian Classical vocalists who sang for Bollywood movies

MUMBAI: Music across the globe is categorised broadly into two genres- Classical and Popular. India has been blessed with a rich cultural history and...read more

5
The musical phenomenon called Ajay-Atul

MUMBAI: Indian film industry has seen many musical duos, who have created a library of genius music in the past century. Shankar-Jaikishan,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group