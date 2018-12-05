Guru Randhawa, Nick Jonas are among the most searched celebrities by Indians in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian hit-machine Guru Randhawa and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas are among the top 10 most searched global celebrities by Indians in 2018. While Guru bagged the seventh position, Nick Jonas scored second place in the list, slightly losing to Salman Khan, who has topped it.

Guru Randhawa has been on the top of his game this year as the singer has broken every possible to become the most followed as well as trending Indian singer. Apart from giving back-to-back hits like Downtown, Ishare Tere, Made In India etc., the High Rated Gabru singer has also had a successful innings when it comes to singing for Bollywood songs. Guru’s Lahore, which has crossed over 600 million views, made Guru Randhawa the first Indian to feature in Billboard’s top 25 YouTube songs while the song was placed at number 17 in the list.

Besides, his song, Made In India also made it to the 11th position in billboard this year apart from becoming the first Indian song to cross 100 million views in just 23 days, though its record was later broke by Dilbar remake.

Guru is also the only Indian singer to cross over three billion views on all major platforms on YouTube.

And now, the singer is foraying in International water with Slowly Slowly, marking Guru’s debut collaboration with international music sensation Pitbull. The collaboration also marks top Indian music label T-Series’ entry in the international market. Seems like the Banja Tu Meri Rani singer is in no mood to stop and totally deserves to be in the top 10 list of most followed celebrities by Indians in 2018.

When it comes to Nick Jonas, the international singer grabbed eyeballs and kept the nation glued with his marriage to Bollywood actress and now a global sensation, Priyanka Chopra. The duo got married in the royal palace called Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, India and their marriage was no less than a fairytale wedding. After a three-day-long wedding celebrations, the duo got hitched on 1 December 2018. Their sangeet ceremony, mehndi and wedding day was all over the social media, thus establishing the singer’s fame among Indians. The hastag Nikyanka also was the most followed during their wedding period. Nick is indeed India’s damaad, who made it to Yahoo’s top 10 global celebrities, who were mostly followed by Indians in 2018.

Well, Guru Randhawa and Nick Jonas indeed deserve to be the most followed singers by Indians in 2018.

