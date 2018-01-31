RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jan 2018 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

Guru’s 'Lahore' at No. 17 on Billboard Top 25

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has made his mark in the Indian music industry with his independent singles like Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani and Suit Suit finding their way into Bollywood projects. Now, the Punjabi star has made waves in the international circuit too. Guru Randhawa’s latest single Lahore has secured a No.17 spot on Billboard Top 25 songs on YouTube.

Being the only Indian featuring on Billboard Top 25 songs on YouTube, Guru comments on this great achievement, “It was my dream to feature on Billboard with my independent music. And today that day is here and it gives me immense happiness. My entire team and fans who loved Lahore are proud of us entering into Billboard world charts. I'm living the dream right now. My independent singles were doing so well which made their way through Bollywood and now through Billboard. It's a feeling of a lifetime.”

The song released under the music label T-Series and here is the team sharing the joy of success with wishes to Guru on twitter.

Whether it is Bollywood or Independent music, singer Guru has proven his mettle in both spaces. 2018 looks like a great year for Guru with a huge line up of movie songs and singles.

The song today is trending on YouTube and other music streaming apps too. On YouTube the song is soon to touch 160 million views. Here is the song below:

Tags
Youtube Guru Randhawa Billboard Top 25 T-Series Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani Suit Suit Lahore
Related news
News | 30 Jan 2018

Amitabh Bhattacharya thrilled over first live performance

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist and singer Amitabh Bhattacharya says the Bollywood Music Project here marked the first time that he performed live, and he was pleased by the experience.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2018

'Nakhra Nawabi' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: A new song Nakhra Nawabi from Dr Zeus album Global Injection released a week ago under BeingU Music. The track sung by Zora Randhawa with Fateh DOE and composed by Dr Zeus seems to be much loved by the audience as it has received 20 million plus views on YouTube.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2018

Cover version of 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' will get you nostalgic

MUMBAI: T-Series releases Gazab Ka Hai Din, a romantic track from an up-coming movie Dil Juunglee. Jubin Nautiyal and Prakriti Kakar have sung the track while music and lyrics have been rendered by Tanishk Bagchi.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2018

Jassi Gill and Badshah's much awaited 'Dill Ton Blacck' is out

MUMBAI: It was just December when the trio Jassi Gill, B Praak and Jaani gave a hit number Guitar Sikhda which is topping the charts in the Punjabi music industry. The three are back with a new song Dill Ton Blacck, also featuring the rockstar Badshah.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2018

The word 'Coca-Cola' rhymed with one of my lyrical lines: Tony Kakkar on 'Coca Cola Tu'

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar’s Desi Music Factory had released Coca Cola Tu, a romantic track featuring Young Desi and it has caught the attention of many. The track has been well appreciated by the audience as it’s crossed 13 million views in just four days.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM announced top 10 finalists of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has successfully reached tread more

News
BARC Week 3: 9XM and 9X Jalwa rise

MUMBAI: In week 3 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM to create incremental value for stakeholders with a centralized competency centre

MUMBAI: BIG FM has successfully set up a skills-based competency centre at Indore.read more

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

top# 5 articles

1
World Sacred Spirit Festival to start on 15 February

MUMBAI: The World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF) is set to enthrall music aficionados with its eleventh edition at the Mehrangarh Fort here from 15-18...read more

2
'Glad to see tabla making inroads into global music scene'

MUMBAI: Many remember him from the popular 1990s ‘Wah Ustaad commercial of Taj Tea where as a young boy, he sits alongside Ustad Zakir Hussain,...read more

3
Amitabh Bhattacharya thrilled over first live performance

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist and singer Amitabh Bhattacharya says the Bollywood Music Project here marked the first time that he performed live, and he...read more

4
People fail to know 'social media etiquettes: RJ Malishka on MTV Troll Police

MUMBAI: Trolls are commonly seen on social media today. But the one who goes through it understands the feeling of being trolled. Also stated as...read more

5
Daddy Yankee drops his brand-new club banger ‘Dura’

MUMBAI: Daddy Yankee, considered the King of Reggaetón and one of the most influential artiste in Latin Urban Music just dropped his brand new single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group