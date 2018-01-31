Guru’s 'Lahore' at No. 17 on Billboard Top 25

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has made his mark in the Indian music industry with his independent singles like Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani and Suit Suit finding their way into Bollywood projects. Now, the Punjabi star has made waves in the international circuit too. Guru Randhawa’s latest single Lahore has secured a No.17 spot on Billboard Top 25 songs on YouTube.

Being the only Indian featuring on Billboard Top 25 songs on YouTube, Guru comments on this great achievement, “It was my dream to feature on Billboard with my independent music. And today that day is here and it gives me immense happiness. My entire team and fans who loved Lahore are proud of us entering into Billboard world charts. I'm living the dream right now. My independent singles were doing so well which made their way through Bollywood and now through Billboard. It's a feeling of a lifetime.”

The song released under the music label T-Series and here is the team sharing the joy of success with wishes to Guru on twitter.

Whether it is Bollywood or Independent music, singer Guru has proven his mettle in both spaces. 2018 looks like a great year for Guru with a huge line up of movie songs and singles.

The song today is trending on YouTube and other music streaming apps too. On YouTube the song is soon to touch 160 million views. Here is the song below: