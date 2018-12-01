Guru Randhawa party's with Pitbull in Miami?

MUMBAI: After the big announcement of Guru Randhawa’s debut collaboration with international music sensation Pitbull, a new update has come out from the sets of the upcoming song titled Slowly Slowly.

Well, if reports are to be believed, it is has been learnt that both Guru and Pitbull, who were shooting for the song in a tight schedule, had a surprise planned by the director of the music video, DirectorGifty. To ease the pressure and make the most of the exotic location of Miami, DirectorGifty ensured that for the crew enjoyed the remaining days there. But, to everyone’s surprise, it turned out to be a celebration for a lifetime for the tour as they partied hard.

DirectorGifty indeed setup the mood as both Guru Randhawa and Pitbull forgot the tiring shoots and joined the crew to party.

Produced by T-Series, Slowly Slowly marks the label’s maiden outing in international market. Also, with this Guru has added another feather to his successful music career that is growing by leaps and bounds.

Bhushan Kumar is ensuring to take T-Series to new heights as its YouTube channel is on the verge of becoming number one YouTube channel in the world and also the first Indian. The current crown is held by Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie.

Meanwhile, the release date of Slowly Slowly is yet-to-be-released.