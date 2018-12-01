RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Dec 2018 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa party's with Pitbull in Miami?

MUMBAI: After the big announcement of Guru Randhawa’s debut collaboration with international music sensation Pitbull, a new update has come out from the sets of the upcoming song titled Slowly Slowly.

Well, if reports are to be believed, it is has been learnt that both Guru and Pitbull, who were shooting for the song in a tight schedule, had a surprise planned by the director of the music video, DirectorGifty. To ease the pressure and make the most of the exotic location of Miami, DirectorGifty ensured that for the crew enjoyed the remaining days there. But, to everyone’s surprise, it turned out to be a celebration for a lifetime for the tour as they partied hard.

DirectorGifty indeed setup the mood as both Guru Randhawa and Pitbull forgot the tiring shoots and joined the crew to party.

Produced by T-Series, Slowly Slowly marks the label’s maiden outing in international market. Also, with this Guru has added another feather to his successful music career that is growing by leaps and bounds.

Also Read: With Guru Randhawa's debut collaboration with global sensation Pitbull, T-Series goes international

Bhushan Kumar is ensuring to take T-Series to new heights as its YouTube channel is on the verge of becoming number one YouTube channel in the world and also the first Indian. The current crown is held by Swedish YouTuber  PewDiePie.

Also Read: T-Series mains Bhushan Kumar and Vinod Bhanushali credit ‘content’ for their chance to become number one YouTube channel in the world

Meanwhile, the release date of Slowly Slowly is yet-to-be-released.

Tags
Guru Randhawa Pitbull Slowly Slowly Bhushan Kumar T-Series PewDiePie DirectorGifty YouTuber
Related news
News | 29 Nov 2018

Jubin Nautiyal's acoustic version of 'Humnava Mere' will take you on a romantic nostalgia

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal’s single, Humnava Mere had immersed fans into a realm of romance. And now with the popular demand, the singer has recently released the acoustic version of this song.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2018

Guru Randhawa grooves with rapper Ikka in new single 'Tere Te'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and hit machine Guru Randhawa is back with brand new single Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka. Directed by DirectorGifty, the video has been produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2018

Tulsi Kumar's son Shivaay's first birthday celebrations has an amazing theme!

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar recently celebrated her son Shivaay's first birthday along with husband Hitesh Ralhan close family and friends in Delhi. The birthday celebration is grabbing eyeballs owing to the special theme of Disney Land.

read more
News | 24 Nov 2018

With Guru Randhawa's debut collaboration with global sensation Pitbull, T-Series goes international

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and India’s most popular artist, viewed on YouTube, Guru Randhawa and global sensation Pitbull are collaborating for the first time for the upcoming T-Series single, Slowly Slowly.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2018

Zero' s first track an 'on the loop' material

MUMBAI: Tu Mere Samne, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam, Suraj Hua Madham, Gerua and so many more-Shahrukh Khan serenading the actress with his arms wide open, has become the ultimate dream for every girl.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sports Flashes partners Channel 2 Group Corporation for Global Audio rights of ICC World Cup 2019

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes has announced today about acquiring the rights from the UAE based Channelread more

Press Releases
IRAA 2019 announces appointment of Mujeeb Dadarkar as Awards Director
L-R; Smita Rai, Project Head – Features & Marketing, PALM Expo; Ramesh Chetwani, Exhibition Director, PALM Expo; Anil Chopra, Founder & Director, PALM Expo; Mujeeb Dadarkar, Sound Engineer & Co-Founder, Odble Consultants and Pramod Chandorkar, Director, Soundideaz & Honorary Chairman, IRAA Awards 2019

MUMBAI: Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) governing council consisting of Anil Chopra - Founderead more

Press Releases
Saregama enters into a strategic partnership with Harman Kardon

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, has entered into a stratread more

Press Releases
BIG FM onboards as the official radio partner for jammin

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, today announced its exclusive associaread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches fifth edition of 'MY FM Rangrezz'

MUMBAI: Making painting educational for kids, MY FM has launched its fifth edition of MY FM read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kavita Krishnamurthy, L. Subramaniam celebrate Indian classical music in New York

MUMBAI : There was a little bit of emotion, chemistry and lots of music when globally renowned violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam and popular vocalist and...read more

2
Non-film music has given facial identity to singers: Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: After creating a niche in the Bollywood music industry, Aashiqui 2 fame singer Ankit Tiwari, who is now on a roll with his non-film songs,...read more

3
Jazzy B's 'Jattta Da Flag' trends internationally within few hours of release

MUMBAI: International singer Jazzy B has released new single, Jatta Da Flag along with co-singer Kaur B. Produced by T-Series, the song is trending...read more

4
Will Arabic version of popular song 'Dilbar' receive more love than the one from Satyameva Jayate?

MUMBAI: The earlier version of popular song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate movie starring John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Aisha Sharma...read more

5
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin's new song 'Say My Name' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest songs these days Say My Name needs no introduction as it has crossed a whopping 20 million views on YouTube. The song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group