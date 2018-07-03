Guru Randhawa's 'Made In India' makes another record

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s latest single, Made In India has made another record. The song has become the first Indian song to cross 100 million views in just 23 days of its release.

Excited Guru, who is currently touring with superstar Salman Khan on the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour, shared his happiness on his twitter handle. He thanked fans for their love and support.

Record alert

Fastest 100 Million in India on @YouTube till date.

Made in India crossed 100 Million in just 23 days. I thank each one of you for your time and support always@TSeries @Bull18Network pic.twitter.com/hLwD8mdtJ6 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 29, 2018

Earlier, the famous song, Swag Se Swagat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, had achieved this feat in just 26 days.

Watch Swag Se Swagat here:

Made In India, also featuring Elnaaz Norouzi had earlier bagged 11th position on billboard worldwide music charts, becoming the Punjabi hit-machine’s second song to enter the famous list this year. Lahore was Guru’s first song, placed at number 21 in billboard list in 2018.

Watch Made In India here:

Made In India is written, composed and sung by the High-Rated Gabru singer. The song is produced by T-Series.

