News |  29 Nov 2018 12:20 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jet off to Jodhpur

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her American pop-singer beau Nick Jonas have left for their grand wedding in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.

The pair left for Jodhpur early on Thursday.

Dressed in a striped, white kurti and palazzo, paired with a colourful leheriya dupatta, the soon to be bride Priyanka was all smiles as she was spotted with Nick, who sported a white shirt and faun pants paired with a tan jacket.

The former beauty queen's mother, Madhu Chopra, and actress-cousin Parineeti Chopra were also seen at the airport along with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and Joe's fiancé and "Games of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.

The couple has hired a few helicopters to take them straight to the venue from the airport.

There will be two different style weddings, one Hindu and second Christian. The ceremony and festivities will be a private affair with only the family and some close friends.

The Mehendi and sangeet ceremony will be held on Thursday at the Umaid Bhawan, where Nick will perform a medley of his songs and Priyanka will be performing a few of her hit dance numbers.

The pre-wedding event will include a haldi ceremony on Friday. A cocktail party has also been organised for the two families, relatives and friends before the big day.

The Royal Palace - Umaid Bhawan - will be shut down for tourists from Thursday till December 3 for "security reasons".

(Source: IANS)

