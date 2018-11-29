Birthday Special: Top 10 songs by Shekhar Ravjiani
MUMBAI: Today is the birthday of one of the most talented Indian music composers and singer-songwriter Shekhar Ravijiani. His hits Radha, Tuje Bhula Dia, Jogi Mahi and others have struck a chord with the audience, as his music and voice is absolutely mesmerizing.
The singer whose music composer Jodi - Vishal-Shekhar with Vishal Dadlani is widely famous for their songs, as well as for their contribution to the music industry, has been immense. Well on the occasion of his birthday, we bring you a few bang on songs by Shekhar Ravjiani.
Gehra Ishq - Neerja
Devi
Radha – SOTY
Jo Bheji Thi Duaa -Shanghai
Zehnaseeb – Hasee Toh Phasee
Meherbaan- Bang Bang
Dildara- Ra.One
Sajanaji Vari Vari- Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd
Bin Tere - I Hate Luv Storys
