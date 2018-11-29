RadioandMusic
News |  29 Nov 2018

Birthday Special: Top 10 songs by Shekhar Ravjiani

MUMBAI: Today is the birthday of one of the most talented Indian music composers and singer-songwriter Shekhar Ravijiani. His hits Radha, Tuje Bhula Dia, Jogi Mahi and others have struck a chord with the audience, as his music and voice is absolutely mesmerizing.

The singer whose music composer Jodi - Vishal-Shekhar with Vishal Dadlani is widely famous for their songs, as well as for their contribution to the music industry, has been immense.  Well on the occasion of his birthday, we bring you a few bang on songs by Shekhar Ravjiani.

Gehra Ishq - Neerja

Devi

Radha – SOTY

Jo Bheji Thi Duaa -Shanghai

Zehnaseeb – Hasee Toh Phasee

Meherbaan- Bang Bang

Dildara- Ra.One

Sajanaji Vari Vari- Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd

Bin Tere - I Hate Luv Storys

Hanuman Chalisa - Repeated 7 times for Good Luck

