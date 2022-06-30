For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Jun 2022 15:53

‘MEHERBAAN, a journey of gratitude and love with Salim Merchant’ - Sagar Dhote on his recent release

MUMBAI: Sagar Dhote who has amazed the audience with his recent release ' Meherbaan' is famously known for his extraordinary understanding and pairing of sound, emotion and timing leveraged across trailer score compositions for movies like 'Hotel Mumbai', 'Jalsa' and many more. Sagar is a trained Jazz musician. But his profound knowledge across genres and love for Indian Classical, lets him create boundary-free music.

'Meherbaan' saw amazing success with its release from the platform of Merchant Records, it wasn’t Sagar’s first time working with the iconic music-duo Salim Sulaiman and their team. Earlier this year, he had produced Kalabaaziyaan from the house of Merchant Records.

While Sagar has been the backbone of Meherbaan, famous multi lingual singer Abhay Jodhpurkar and ghazal singer Sneha Astunkar have rendered their beautiful voices to the song and are also the face of the song in the official music video which has already recorded 450K+ views on YouTube.

They mention to have had a spectacular experience while shooting it.

In an exclusive conversation with us Sagar said, "Meherbaan was composed and produced with a vision of a mega-release. Sneha and Abhay, these two beautiful voices truly justified the emotion of the song".

He further added, "it’s a dream come true to have received such positive feedback and support from Salim Sir. He prefers to be very hand-on and that’s what motivates me to deliver my absolute best, each time. I was glad to work with a bunch of amazing fellow musicians. I appreciate the contribution of my entire team - the lyricist Aditya, our instrumentalists - Shomu Seal (Guitar) and Satyajit (Percussion), vocal harmony designer Shweta Srivastava and our engineer Ajinkya Dhapare, who played a vital role in the mix and master of the song'.

Meherbaan' is a romantic number, which is composed and produced by Sagar Dhote, sung by Sneha Astunkar and Abhay Jodhpurkar the song has been released on Salim Sulaiman's official YouTube channel, and since then it has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience.

