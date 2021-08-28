Deep Money learns Haryanvi for his newly released song 'Birthday'

MUMBAI: Singer and musician Deep Money is back again with a bang, and this time the singer has tried to hit a space where he has never experimented before. The musician has rendered a Haryanvi song and guess what? He aced the accent and got it right in merely 15-20 minutes before actually going on the floor and recording it.

The song is based is on Birthday, the story showcases an entrepreneur who works in a multinational company and is a very simple guy. The girl with him is excited about the same and is going all out to celebrate it and make it even more special for him.

Furthermore, the 'Heeriye' singer will be seen singing in a different dialect altogether. But the interesting part is that Deep just practiced the song once and got the exact dialect after rehearsing for the song for hardly 10-15 minutes!

On the professional front, Deep began his journey with a cult song like Dope Shope and has went on to deliver several hits in his career. He also rendered his voice to Salman Khan's song in Race 3 titled 'Heeriye'