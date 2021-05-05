Benny Dayal lists down his top 5 picks

MUMBAI: When he forayed into Bollywood with ‘Pappu Can’t Dance Saala’ way back in 2008, no one could have fathomed the sensation Benny Dayal would rise up to be. With superhits like Badtameez Dil, Bang Bang, Latt Lag Gayi, Lets Nacho and more to his credit, he has now carved a niche for himself and got the nation grooving to his beats. Born and brought up in Abu Dhabi and later shifting to Chennai, Benny has had exposures in multiple cultures and musical genres which make him a multilingual and versatile artist. His inspiration lies in A.R. Rahman whose legendary song ‘Dil Se Re’ has been key in making Benny the beloved and talented artist that he is today.
This May, as you stay safe indoors and continue to adhere to the health protocols, MTV Beats has the perfect musical treat in store for you. Benny Dayal is featured as the MTV Beats Artist of the Month, this time, and the singing sensation will entertain you with some interesting insights about his journey including exciting revelations and some musical extravaganza. So double mask up and get ready for a musical spectacle with Benny Dayal, this May. May the force of music heal everyone!
Here, Benny lists down his Top 5 favorite songs that will always remain close to him –
Lets Nacho – Kapoor and Sons
Benny had one of the best experiences recording this song with Nucleya, someone he feels brings out the magic in music. They were randomly jamming the Tamil version on the song when they were approached by Karan Johar to present the song for the movie. And as they say, the rest is history.
Bang Bang – Bang Bang
Benny is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan and is a dancer himself, so without any doubt, this song totally worked for him. “It was a pleasure to see Hrithik lip-sync on this song and he was the one who made this song special for me” expresses the singer. Well, we second you on that Benny!
Ude Dil Befikre – Befikre
Benny is very proud of his Abu Dhabi roots. While growing up there, he learnt Arabic in his school which came to use for the whole feel and theme of this song. The Arabic vibe made the song special for him.
The Disco Song – Student of the Year
Benny started his musical journey from Chennai and just when he shifted to Mumbai, before even settling the furniture at his home, he got an offer from Vishal Dadlani to render his voice for the Disco Song and he readily agreed. And since then, there has been no looking back.
Aadat se Majboor – Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl
This was the time when Ranveer Singh was a new comer in the industry and watching him act made Benny a complete fan. While he was recording the song, Benny saw Ranveer rapping and was impressed with the latter’s versatile skills. Hence, this song remains his favorite.
Apart from telling us about his favorite picks, in the “Beats Wants To Know” section, Benny will be seen spilling beans on his habits, his advice to the upcoming singers, artists he wants to collaborate with and much more. So tune into MTV Beats this whole month to catch Benny Dayal in action.
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more
MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more
MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more
MUMBAI: Warner Chappell Music signed artist Rawdølff is originally from Normandy in France and has been a DJ & Producer, passionate about the...read more
MUMBAI: Formed in 2020 and now with almost 2 million followers on TikTok plus hundreds of fan accounts across all social media platforms, Here At...read more
MUMBAI: Britney Spears is speaking out against the documentaries highlighting her battle against her father, Jamie Spears', role as her conservator....read more
MUMBAI: Admiring a talented person can be one of the most beautiful thing under the sun. Celebrities have always been vocal about people they admire...read more
MUMBAI: Casting Director Shadman Khan from Mumbai, owns a casting agency by the name of “Shadman khan casting agency”He shared his journey has been...read more