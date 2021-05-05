For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 May 2021 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

Benny Dayal lists down his top 5 picks

MUMBAI: When he forayed into Bollywood with ‘Pappu Can’t Dance Saala’ way back in 2008, no one could have fathomed the sensation Benny Dayal would rise up to be. With superhits like Badtameez Dil, Bang Bang, Latt Lag Gayi, Lets Nacho and more to his credit, he has now carved a niche for himself and got the nation grooving to his beats. Born and brought up in Abu Dhabi and later shifting to Chennai, Benny has had exposures in multiple cultures and musical genres which make him a multilingual and versatile artist. His inspiration lies in A.R. Rahman whose legendary song ‘Dil Se Re’ has been key in making Benny the beloved and talented artist that he is today.

This May, as you stay safe indoors and continue to adhere to the health protocols, MTV Beats has the perfect musical treat in store for you. Benny Dayal is featured as the MTV Beats Artist of the Month, this time, and the singing sensation will entertain you with some interesting insights about his journey including exciting revelations and some musical extravaganza. So double mask up and get ready for a musical spectacle with Benny Dayal, this May. May the force of music heal everyone!

Here, Benny lists down his Top 5 favorite songs that will always remain close to him –

Lets Nacho – Kapoor and Sons

Benny had one of the best experiences recording this song with Nucleya, someone he feels brings out the magic in music. They were randomly jamming the Tamil version on the song when they were approached by Karan Johar to present the song for the movie. And as they say, the rest is history.

Bang Bang – Bang Bang

Benny is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan and is a dancer himself, so without any doubt, this song totally worked for him. “It was a pleasure to see Hrithik lip-sync on this song and he was the one who made this song special for me” expresses the singer. Well, we second you on that Benny!

Ude Dil Befikre – Befikre 

Benny is very proud of his Abu Dhabi roots. While growing up there, he learnt Arabic in his school which came to use for the whole feel and theme of this song. The Arabic vibe made the song special for him.

The Disco Song – Student of the Year

Benny started his musical journey from Chennai and just when he shifted to Mumbai, before even settling the furniture at his home, he got an offer from Vishal Dadlani to render his voice for the Disco Song and he readily agreed. And since then, there has been no looking back.

Aadat se Majboor – Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl

This was the time when Ranveer Singh was a new comer in the industry and watching him act made Benny a complete fan. While he was recording the song, Benny saw Ranveer rapping and was impressed with the latter’s versatile skills. Hence, this song remains his favorite.

Apart from telling us about his favorite picks, in the “Beats Wants To Know” section, Benny will be seen spilling beans on his habits, his advice to the upcoming singers, artists he wants to collaborate with and much more. So tune into MTV Beats this whole month to catch Benny Dayal in action. 

