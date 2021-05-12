John Mayer reveals he cares for Cazzie David a 'Great Deal'

MUMBAI: Among the people giving birthday shout-outs to Cazzie David this year is a certain musician who is saying what he needs to say.

Cazzie, who released her essay collection No One Asked For This in 2020, turned 27 on Monday, May 10. John Mayer has known her for a number of years, and he did his part to join in on the celebration.

John posted a photo to his Instagram Story of Cazzie and a canine pal playing catch in front of a beautiful mountain setting. "Happy birthday @cazziedavid," the 43-year-old "Say" singer captioned the idyllic shot. "I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day."

Cazzie didn't publicly respond to the message but reposted it to her own Story. It was but one note among a deluge of friends' greetings and gifts she shared to her Story, including a card from The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" vocalist's message comes after he and Cazzie, who is Larry David's daughter and previously dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, were photographed enjoying sushi at Katsuya restaurant in Studio City, Calif. on Saturday, May 1.

At that time, a source told that the pairing is unlikely to be a romantic one and that John is believed to be single.

The two stars are longtime friends and recorded an Instagram Live video back in October 2018, where she grilled him about his infamous love life.

During their chat, John referred to himself as "PR poison" for potential romantic partners. "I don't think that people are into the idea of like, 'I snagged John Mayer,'" he self-deprecatingly admitted back then.

Well, if nothing else, people are at least into the idea of snagging a birthday greeting from John Mayer.