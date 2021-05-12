John Mayer reveals he cares for Cazzie David a 'Great Deal'

MUMBAI: Among the people giving birthday shout-outs to Cazzie David this year is a certain musician who is saying what he needs to say.
Cazzie, who released her essay collection No One Asked For This in 2020, turned 27 on Monday, May 10. John Mayer has known her for a number of years, and he did his part to join in on the celebration.
John posted a photo to his Instagram Story of Cazzie and a canine pal playing catch in front of a beautiful mountain setting. "Happy birthday @cazziedavid," the 43-year-old "Say" singer captioned the idyllic shot. "I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day."
Cazzie didn't publicly respond to the message but reposted it to her own Story. It was but one note among a deluge of friends' greetings and gifts she shared to her Story, including a card from The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page.
The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" vocalist's message comes after he and Cazzie, who is Larry David's daughter and previously dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, were photographed enjoying sushi at Katsuya restaurant in Studio City, Calif. on Saturday, May 1.
At that time, a source told that the pairing is unlikely to be a romantic one and that John is believed to be single.
The two stars are longtime friends and recorded an Instagram Live video back in October 2018, where she grilled him about his infamous love life.
During their chat, John referred to himself as "PR poison" for potential romantic partners. "I don't think that people are into the idea of like, 'I snagged John Mayer,'" he self-deprecatingly admitted back then.
Well, if nothing else, people are at least into the idea of snagging a birthday greeting from John Mayer.
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Katy Perry is even more modest than we realized, as she apparently doesn't have time for Orlando Bloom to sing her praises. The 44-year-old...read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has "Danced With the Devil," and now she's ready to hang with aliens (yes, really!).read more
MUMBAI: The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song "Butter" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The...read more
MUMBAI: One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music...read more
MUMBAI: Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this star-crossed evening. Fresh off their Miami rendezvous, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted...read more