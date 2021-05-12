For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 May 2021 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

John Mayer reveals he cares for Cazzie David a 'Great Deal'

MUMBAI: Among the people giving birthday shout-outs to Cazzie David this year is a certain musician who is saying what he needs to say.

Cazzie, who released her essay collection No One Asked For This in 2020, turned 27 on Monday, May 10. John Mayer has known her for a number of years, and he did his part to join in on the celebration.
John posted a photo to his Instagram Story of Cazzie and a canine pal playing catch in front of a beautiful mountain setting. "Happy birthday @cazziedavid," the 43-year-old "Say" singer captioned the idyllic shot. "I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day."

Cazzie didn't publicly respond to the message but reposted it to her own Story. It was but one note among a deluge of friends' greetings and gifts she shared to her Story, including a card from The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" vocalist's message comes after he and Cazzie, who is Larry David's daughter and previously dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, were photographed enjoying sushi at Katsuya restaurant in Studio City, Calif. on Saturday, May 1.

At that time, a source told that the pairing is unlikely to be a romantic one and that John is believed to be single.

The two stars are longtime friends and recorded an Instagram Live video back in October 2018, where she grilled him about his infamous love life.
During their chat, John referred to himself as "PR poison" for potential romantic partners. "I don't think that people are into the idea of like, 'I snagged John Mayer,'" he self-deprecatingly admitted back then.

Well, if nothing else, people are at least into the idea of snagging a birthday greeting from John Mayer.

Tags
John Mayer Cazzie David Birthday music
Related news
News | 12 May 2021

Demi Lovato to host aliens in new documentaries

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has "Danced With the Devil," and now she's ready to hang with aliens (yes, really!).

read more
News | 12 May 2021

Billie Eilish talks about her inspiration behind her platinum blonde hair

MUMBAI: Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

Nick Jonas thinks it’s ‘flattering’ of fans having sex to his music

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is a "sucker" for some hot music. Whether rocking out with the Jonas Brothers or working on solo projects, the 28-year-old singer knows his songs can turn up the heat. And, his latest album titled Spaceman is no exception as parts of the disc are, shall we say, sex-focused.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

BTS to perform 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song "Butter" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

read more
News | 11 May 2021

Sachin-Jigar remember the music of 'Go Goa Gone' on its 8th anniversary

MUMBAI: India's first zombie apocalypse movie, Go Goa Gone is best remembered for not just leaving the audience in splits but also for its iconic music by Sachin-Jigar. The music duo reminisces the experience of creating songs for the movie as it clocks its 8th anniversary today.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

top# 5 articles

1
See Orlando Bloom's Mother's Day tribute to Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Katy Perry is even more modest than we realized, as she apparently doesn't have time for Orlando Bloom to sing her praises. The 44-year-old...read more

2
Demi Lovato to host aliens in new documentaries

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has "Danced With the Devil," and now she's ready to hang with aliens (yes, really!).read more

3
BTS to perform 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song "Butter" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The...read more

4
BRIT Awards 2021 - From every performance to every award

MUMBAI: One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music...read more

5
See inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 'Triple Date' with these A-List couples

MUMBAI: Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this star-crossed evening. Fresh off their Miami rendezvous, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games