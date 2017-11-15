RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Nov 2017 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

'All Paths Lead To Conflict' kept me in focus: Aniket Vidyadhar

MUMBAI:  Aniket Vidyadhar aka Blent is a Mumbai based music producer and game designer. He produces sample based electronic music under the alias of K/D/A. He is also a massive Chelsea FC fan and plays way too much DOTA2 than he should. Recently he came with a wonderful release under an independent label Nrtya.

He explains about the release, “Having gotten out of a short lived but significant relationship, I really needed something to hold on to. Something to keep me focused.  And as such, working on All Paths Lead To Conflict was just that. I chose to sample the Zither and the Gayageum- instruments that produce bright sounds and created melodies out of them. These zen like melodies were then juxtaposed with a mean bass line with retro synths acting as connective tissue. The title - All Paths Lead To Conflict is actually sampled from DOTA2. One of its characters- the Spirit Breaker keeps saying it.”

His interest for music production started before he was working with The Humming Tree Bangalore as in house DJ. He says, “I used to work as a game designer at Zynga, Bangalore. I'd gotten into music production as a hobby around then. I think this must've been about four years ago. I used to sit in coffee shops with my laptop and headphones post work. I'd play around with music production software such as Ableton Live and Adobe Audition.”

He was always given creative freedom at The Humming Tree during my residency there. He could play whatever he wanted. Looking back, he says, “I feel my time there helped me mature into a better DJ and producer.”

He is a real inspiration for youth of the country who are going through dark phase. He has braved some dark times. He shares, “Around mid 2016, I'd shut shop as Blent. And soon after, I let my bipolar disorder get the better of me. Though I wouldn't recommend this to anyone, in a way, letting the world come crashing down on me sort of rescued me from a rut I'd gotten into. I spent some time away from music to discover little joys in life. I'd rediscovered my passion for videogames. Around February 2017, having gotten a grip over my illness, I'd resumed making music, this time in a better state of mind. That I'd fallen in love around the same time also motivated me in me musical endeavors.” 

There’s a story behind his stage name Blent which he does not like to reveal. He says, “I’d prefer not to talk about Blent. It's in the past and there's too much emotional baggage associated with it. I'd rather talk about the present. I currently operate under the alias of K/D/A. It's a gamer term primarily associated with Multiplayer Online Battle Arena games such as DOTA2- a game that's very much an important part of my life.”

Aniket looks forward to further experiment with tempos usually associated with house music as well as footwork. He says, “Whether that will materialize into a full length album or a couple of EPs, only time will tell. A music video is also planned for collaboration with Mumbai based producer Barasingha.”

Listen to ‘All Paths Lead To Conflict’ here:

Tags
All Paths Lead To Conflict Aniket Vidyadhar Blent The Humming Tree DOTA2 Nrtya
Related news
News | 26 Oct 2017

'Midnight lullabies' is a contemporary music leaning towards past: Mohit Mukhi

MUMBAI: Mumbai based Independent musician Mohit Mukhi just released his second album Midnight Lullabies under the independent label Nrtya. The songs are a wonderful amalgamation of short stories following a detailed narrative for most of the record.

read more
News | 05 Oct 2017

Bangalore based band Parvaaz on Homecoming Tour

MUMBAI:  Bangalore based four piece Indian Contemporary band Parvaaz is all set to start its Homecoming Tour after their long tour in Canada. As a part of this tour, they will travel to Delhi (Auro Kitchen Bar) on 5 October, Bangalore (The Humming Tree) on 8 October, Mumbai (AntiSocial) on 11 Oc

read more
News | 05 Oct 2017

The Humming Tree announces Unscene 10

MUMBAI: The Humming Tree Bangalore announced its tenth edition of Unscene featuring Indie/Alt bands Thakara, Oorka and Iram for two nights 13 and 14 October.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2017

Lawyer turned Musician Aditi Ramesh comes with second single 'Stuff On Our Minds'

MUMBAI: Singer Aditi Ramesh recently released her much anticipated second single from her debut Autocorrect EP -Stuff On Our Minds under the label Nrtya.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2017

Madboy/Mink are on their way to The Humming Tree for Baleno Wicked Weekends

MUMBAI: India’s longest party marathon, Baleno Wicked Weekends is known to put a good show and this time they are bringing in Madboy/Mink to Bengaluru.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Ola collaborates with Sunburn Season 11 as their presenting partner

MUMBAI: Sunburn has associated with Ola, followed by Ola's app for transportation.read more

Press Releases
BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi
, BUDx

BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi read more

News
Shemaroo partners with Ola Play
Ola Play & Shemaroo

Shemaroo partners with Ola Play read more

Press Releases
BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde
BIG FM partners

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde read more

News
Wizcraft and MTV announce Arijit Singh’s first India tour
Arijit Singh

Wizcraft and MTV announce Arijit Singh’s first India tour read more

top# 5 articles

1
Joe has found love of his life: Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas has praised his brother Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner's "beautiful" relationship, and said his sibling has found the...read more

2
'Kar Gayi Chull' crosses 200 mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Party anthem Kar Gayi Chull from Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Kapoor & Sons crossed 200 million views on YouTube on...read more

3
Jalota happy to see youngsters singing devotional songs

MUMBAI: Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota says he feels good when he sees the younger generation taking ahead the legacy of devotional singing. Jalota and...read more

4
Wild City launches a new initiative focused on women in electronic music

MUMBAI: One-day pilot of Skills Development for Women to be launched in New Delhi on 2 December; to feature a music production master class with...read more

5
'Manva Likes To Fly' is one of the good writings that I've done this year: Lyricist Vayu

'Manva Likes To Fly' is one of the good writings that I've done this year: Lyricist Vayu read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group