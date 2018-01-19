RadioandMusic
Backdoors 2018 set to debut in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Music festival Backdoors 2018, which puts a spotlight on indie artistes, will be held in Mumbai for the first time on 14 February.

Organised by The Humming Tree, the fest aims make space for great live music to be enjoyed within a creative and appreciative environment.

Backdoors 2018 will also be held in Bengaluru for the second time on 17 February, read a statement. 

The line-up includes names like progressive metal act TesseracT, indie-folk singer Mahesh Raghunandan, rapper, singer, drummer and producer Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals, alternative rock quartet Wolf Alice, hip-hop artist Watsky, English drummer Danny Goffey, indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, hip-hop act Divine and folk-rock band When Chai Met Toast.

The Humming Tree is presenting this edition in collaboration with Amnesty International India.

"We're thrilled that our second edition is bigger than the first. We aim to provide a platform that pushes bands and artists that we feel really need to be heard," said The Humming Tree, founder, Nikhil Barua,

"We know our Bengaluru audiences are hungry for good music, and this year it's great to be expanding the festival to Mumbai," Barua added.

(Source: IANS)

