RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Nov 2017 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Zain Calcuttawala releases 'Just This Once'

MUMBAI: Zian Calcuttawala aka Bulli Bainbridge gets its name from Facebook games. His love for music began at a tender age of 10 when he picked up the drums. By 21 he stepped into the professional arena of music. Mumbai showed him the gateway to what he wanted to pursue when he first came to the city in 2006. He used to play with few bands and then working as a full-time artiste manager and promoter for a few years at BlueFrog. While doing so he soon realized that he wanted to be part of the musical creation process.

“I used to play at college fests like Malhar and Kaleidoscope. But started working as a full time in the music scene when I joined Blue Frog in 2010. I was managing artistes there for a year and a half. During that span of time, I was also playing with the vocalist Siddharth Basrur. There I created a strong network around me. As much as I was enjoying my work there I realized that it was not what I was meant to do,” says Zian.

He applied for sound engineering and music production in the UK. Before moving for studies he did artiste management of NH7 in 2012. He states, “That was an amazing experience as I made one of my strongest networks there. That’s how I was able to work closely with Megadeth, Karnivool and Periphery. I am so found of OML because it gave me so many friends. Moving to London, once again it was an incredible phase of my life. I got the chance to volunteer with one of the famous studios called Abbey Road Studios London. My association with them didn’t end there. They made me their official representative in India.”

With the enriching experience he got in UK, he moved back to Mumbai in February 2014. He’s been working as a music producer, sound engineer and a freelancer since then. He explained, “There are two sides to what I do actually. First I along with my colleague Siddharth Talwar, We composed for advertisements and short films. On the other hand, Siddharth played for a couple of bands and I used to produce for the young independent artistes.”

While doing all these he came up with an idea of having an EP or album of his own. This is how Just This Once happened. Zian will be releasing the EP with Nrtya-the independent music label.

The EP has five tracks Pre-Game, Drop, When It Hit, On The Ledge and Party Is Over. He said, “The EP is based on a concept. I made it with a thought that I’ll make for one time. But as I went on I realised that the way I composed the songs made sense in another way. Each song tells about the different frames of mind that you find when you are on a night out.”

Zain’s music shows the way he has been trained. Growing up he was exposed to analog music like real old school music. He feels that’s a powerful and natural way of doing music. He said, “Every time I get along with bands I don’t put on extra layers and production. Being a songwriter I think it should be done in a natural way to reach the people. I am always excited to work on something which is very raw and natural. I love to take my own modern skills on it.”

Zain comes from fairly musical society. He was born in Mumbai but spent his first ten years in Nigeria. American music was just too strong, prominent for percussion and vocal driven. His parents were opened minded and always backed him in his journey. The family, in fact, embraced a lot of African cultures. He was inspired by some of the renowned musicians like Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti and more. At ten he moved to music and that kind of was a gateway to music. His father is Bodhi and mother is half Jewish and half Catholic. His grandfather is from Calcutta that’s how he gets his surname from. Grandparent spent their days in a small place in Gujarat.

He is solo artiste but as Bulli Bainbridge he sometimes works on collaborations. He says, “The most important thing one can work as a producer or a composer is collaboration. You cannot grow in a vacuum. You need new ideas, influences and new voices for music. In my opinion that’s where the magic happens. I am always excited to meet new faces and collaborate.”

He further said, “As a solo artiste it’s maddening but you know it is character development exercise for me. I have started taking up the responsibilities of a lot of things. Talking about how I manage, I think it just happens because of the territory. In order to be a successful independent artiste, one needs to be clear about what they are doing.  Secondly, go out and network with right kind of people to collaborate with. That way artiste will build his pool of people.”

Tags
Bulli Bainbridge Zain Calcuttawala Nrtya
Related news
News | 15 Nov 2017

'All Paths Lead To Conflict' kept me in focus: Aniket Vidyadhar

MUMBAI:  Aniket Vidyadhar aka Blent is a Mumbai based music producer and game designer. He produces sample based electronic music under the alias of K/D/A. He is also a massive Chelsea FC fan and plays way too much DOTA2 than he should.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2017

I usually write about things that matter to me: Raghav Meattle

MUMBAI: Stage 2 contestant Raghav Meattle is working on a lot of projects, he also performed at the recent Awestrung concert which was held in Phoenix. The Bar Talk singer is now coming up with a new EP.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2017

'Midnight lullabies' is a contemporary music leaning towards past: Mohit Mukhi

MUMBAI: Mumbai based Independent musician Mohit Mukhi just released his second album Midnight Lullabies under the independent label Nrtya. The songs are a wonderful amalgamation of short stories following a detailed narrative for most of the record.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2017

Lawyer turned Musician Aditi Ramesh comes with second single 'Stuff On Our Minds'

MUMBAI: Singer Aditi Ramesh recently released her much anticipated second single from her debut Autocorrect EP -Stuff On Our Minds under the label Nrtya.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama to launch Carvaan Mini with MS Subbulakshmi songs and Carvaan Tamil

MUMBAI: When you hit the success trail with a brand and a product you are more likely to extend iread more

News
Ola collaborates with Sunburn Season 11 as their presenting partner

MUMBAI: Sunburn has associated with Ola, followed by Ola's app for transportation.read more

Press Releases
BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi
, BUDx

BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi read more

News
Shemaroo partners with Ola Play
Ola Play & Shemaroo

Shemaroo partners with Ola Play read more

Press Releases
BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde
BIG FM partners

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde read more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ Snake releases video for 'A Different Way,' Feat. Lauv

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated French DJ and producer DJ Snake releases the video for his single A Different Way featuring Lauv today on Vevo. Check the...read more

2
Guide to the Ed Sheeran Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: The Ed Sheeran concert is nearing with every passing minute and if you're going to the concert you better be prepared. According to...read more

3
Sony releases 'Tera Zikr' reprise version

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval’s Tera Zikr has taken the nation by storm. In fact, as predicted by Sony Music the single has become the love ballad of...read more

4
Janet Jackson 'at war' with estranged husband

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson is reportedly ‘at war’ with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana as they are now embroiled in legal battle over the...read more

5
Live score inspired by Satyajit Ray's film to release

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Soumik Dattas King Of Ghosts, which is a live score inspired by Oscar-winning director Satyajit Rays cult film Goopy Gyne...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group