Backdoors festival announces line-up

MUMBAI: Backdoors 2018 announced its final line-up today. The festival will have performers as progressive metal act TesseracT, indie-folk singer Mahesh Raghunandan, rapper, singer, drummer and producer Anderson, Paak and The Free Nationals, alternative rock quartet Wolf Alice, hip-hop and spoken word artist Watsky, English drummer Danny Goffey (from erstwhile rockers Supergrass), Indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, hip-hop act Divine and folk-rock band When Chai Met Toast.

The forthcoming edition will see Backdoors grow from a standalone show in Bengaluru to two festivals across the city (17 February) and Mumbai (14 February) featuring some of the world’s most impressive contemporary acts. Organised by The Humming Tree, Backdoors aims to keep the festival simple and make space for great live music to be enjoyed within a creative and appreciative environment.

The Humming Tree continues to build its reputation of championing exciting acts and is delighted to be presenting this edition in collaboration with Amnesty International India.

"We're thrilled that our second edition is bigger than the first. We aim to provide a platform that pushes bands and artists that we feel really need to be heard. We know our Bangalore audiences are hungry for good music, and this year it's great to be expanding the festival to Mumbai. Bigger platform, more variety. See you there," says The Humming Tree Founder Nikhil Barua.