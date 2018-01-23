RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jan 2018 18:12 |  By RnMTeam

Backdoors festival announces line-up

MUMBAI: Backdoors 2018 announced its final line-up today. The festival will have performers as progressive metal act TesseracT, indie-folk singer Mahesh Raghunandan, rapper, singer, drummer and producer Anderson, Paak and The Free Nationals, alternative rock quartet Wolf Alice, hip-hop and spoken word artist Watsky, English drummer Danny Goffey (from erstwhile rockers Supergrass), Indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, hip-hop act Divine and folk-rock band When Chai Met Toast.

The forthcoming edition will see Backdoors grow from a standalone show in Bengaluru to two festivals across the city (17 February) and Mumbai (14 February) featuring some of the world’s most impressive contemporary acts. Organised by The Humming Tree, Backdoors aims to keep the festival simple and make space for great live music to be enjoyed within a creative and appreciative environment.

The Humming Tree continues to build its reputation of championing exciting acts and is delighted to be presenting this edition in collaboration with Amnesty International India.

"We're thrilled that our second edition is bigger than the first. We aim to provide a platform that pushes bands and artists that we feel really need to be heard. We know our Bangalore audiences are hungry for good music, and this year it's great to be expanding the festival to Mumbai. Bigger platform, more variety. See you there," says The Humming Tree Founder Nikhil Barua.

Tags
Backdoors 2018 TesseracT Mahesh Raghunandan The Humming Tree Nikhil Barua Watsky Danny Goffey Prateek Kuhad When Chai Met toast Amnesty International India Bengaluru Mumbai
Related news
News | 19 Jan 2018

Suprabhata with MJ Divyashree

MUMBAI: Many consider Radio a passé in the world of music streaming apps and iPods, but there is still a loyal audience to radio. The reason is, radio beyond the jarring advertisements still gives and shares a lot of unique information, which personal music players or streaming apps don’t.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2018

Backdoors 2018 set to debut in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Music festival Backdoors 2018, which puts a spotlight on indie artistes, will be held in Mumbai for the first time on 14 February.Organised by The Humming Tree, the fest aims make space for great live music to be enjoyed within a creative and appreciative environment.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2018

Arijit Singh to next perform in Chandigarh and Pune

MUMBAI:  The popular Bollywood music sensational Arijit Singh who is currently on his 10 cities India Tour is all set to wow the audiences over nine weekends, starting with Chandigarh on 28 January and then Pune on 3 February.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2018

The PropheC launches Punjabi-pop song 'Vibe'

MUMBAI: Canadian singer Neal Chatha, who goes by the stage name The PropheC, launched a Punjabi-pop track titled Vibe on Thursday.The song was launched for audio streaming service Saavn as part of its Artists Originals initiative.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2018

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to perform at Gateway of India

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad Creatives brings an experience worth exploring with ‘A Spiritual Morning’. The event is in collaboration with the Cultural Department of Maharashtra and Mumbai Port Trust.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
The challenge is when you grow quickly how do you maintain that growth: Ferzad Palia

MUMBAI: MTV Beats was launched in September 2016 to redesign Viacom 18’s youth and music portfolread more

News
BARC Week 2: Channel V and Sony MIX witness a major climb

MUMBAI:  In week 2 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintread more

News
Our YouTube channel has become an important vehicle to drive consumption of music videos: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: Six years ago, long before YouTube staked claim to the massive Indian entertainment indusread more

News
RJ Geet joins Radio Mirchi Amritsar

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Amritsar launched it youngest RJ today.read more

Press Releases
The winners of the 10th Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: 2017 was a great year for Bollywood music with many big releases like Badrinath Ki Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
The word 'Coca-Cola' rhymed with one of my lyrical lines: Tony Kakkar on 'Coca Cola Tu'

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar’s Desi Music Factory had released Coca Cola Tu, a romantic track featuring Young Desi and it has caught the attention of many....read more

2
I'm fan of male actors too: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has never shied away from expressing that he is a fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actress...read more

3
Every band craves to play in northeast India: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, who is the frontman of the multilingual contemporary Indian folk group -- The Raghu Dixit Project -- says every band has a...read more

4
Dream come true to record for Bhansali: Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan, who has sung a track for Padmaavat, says to record for a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less than a dream...read more

5
Gianluca Vacchi announces meet, greet and dance competition for Trump-It video

MUMBAI: Gianluca Vacchi is giving one lucky fan the chance to star alongside him in the video for his new single on Spinnin’ Records, the massive...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group