RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Oct 2017 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

'Midnight lullabies' is a contemporary music leaning towards the past: Mohit Mukhi

MUMBAI: Mumbai based Independent musician Mohit Mukhi just released his second album Midnight Lullabies under the independent label Nrtya. The songs are a wonderful amalgamation of short stories following a detailed narrative for most of the record. With the remainder of the four tracks dropping in coming days, the six-track album deals with everything from unrequited dreams and relationships to tiny tales about quiet and intimate settings that the nights offer.

The album features Heather Andrews on vocals, violin and percussion and Rahul Wadhwani on keys, bass, melodica and vocals -- Andrews and Wadhwani are a part of Mukhi’s band, Mohit Mukhi trio.

The album finds its heart in the midst of well thought out arrangements and unexpected silent moments that further the drama in these stories. “I would like to believe its contemporary music which is leaning towards the past if I may say so. Each song has a narrative and tale behind it. I feel this album has a lot to do with the person I've been in the last couple of years. It’s just a journey through various aspects of my life over this period. It deals with subjects and things that I have experienced in some way and thought that I have pondered over,” explains Mukhi.

His song Are We Where We Want To Be was written at a time when he was really pondering heavily over the feeling of being where he wishes to be in life. He calls this as his band’s favourite song as he didn't want to write too much for it. He says, “I knew the feeling that the song stems from but I didn't want to overwrite the song cause often that kills the charm and what it can mean to a third person.”

The album cover has a beautiful artwork which is an amalgamation of various images and words found in these songs and it's beautifully put together by the talented Shikhanth Sablania from Delhi aka Choorma.

Mohit grew up listening to American musician and songwriter Jimi Hendrix who was known for his outrageous electric guitar playing. He says, “I clearly remember wanting to learn little Wing by Jimi Hendrix on the guitar which I did. That was the reason why I started playing in the first place. I used to sit and watch his videos in absolute awe, the way he used to play rhythm, lead and sing all the same time. I wanted to do that. I throw in a tune or two of his when I play live. Songwriting is something I wanted to really pursue because I wanted to be a writer. My intention in the last eight years since I started playing was to marry both the worlds to the best of my ability.”

Mohit’s music is best described as personal and conversational. It narrates events that are real and he has been through. These are the thing that inspires him to make music.

The artiste is currently working on some unreleased songs which will be out in coming days.

Stay tuned to hear more of Midnight Lullabies.

Check songs of Midnight Lullabies here:

Tags
Mohit Mukhi Nrtya Midnight Lullabies Independent Label
Related news
News | 31 Aug 2017

Lawyer turned Musician Aditi Ramesh comes with second single 'Stuff On Our Minds'

MUMBAI: Singer Aditi Ramesh recently released her much anticipated second single from her debut Autocorrect EP -Stuff On Our Minds under the label Nrtya.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama teams up with Music & Sound to recreate old melodies

MUMBAI: Saregama Music which brings evergreen Hindi hits, devotional, folk and devotional numbersread more

News
BARC Week 41: Channel V and Zoom show an extensive rise in numbers

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

News
Relevance of content is important: Rajat Uppal

MUMBAI: Radio stations are no longer restricting themselves to the studio.read more

News
DRM best digital radio system as it utilizes present technologies and uses lesser spectrum: Pal

NEW DELHI: Even as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has scheduled an open house discussread more

News
Saavn Originals brings in fresh content with 'Talking Music'

MUMBAI: Saavn has been offering some outstanding content to its users through Saavn Originals anread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Hawa Hawai' will give you wings to fly

MUMBAI: The much-awaited song Hawa Hawai from the movie Tumhari Sulu is out. The song is a rendition of the old super hit song from the movie Mr....read more

2
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' to have its finale in Jaipur

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 which has always been in the No. 1 position is finally heading towards...read more

3
Justin Bieber's home becomes photoshoot hotspot

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber's home here has been used for at least 18 TV and photoshoots since 2010.Bieber splashes out $55,000 per month to live...read more

4
T-Series' Aaja Mahi, a no return investment

MUMBAI: T-Series latest offering Aaja Mahi, an attempt to meet the needs of a party audience falls flat on its face. The track hangs somewhere in...read more

5
There was legacy but I was not a part of it: Shashi Vyas

Shashikant Vyas or the name by which he is fondly called, Shashi Vyas has been a pioneering personality in the field of music. His vision and his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group