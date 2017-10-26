'Midnight lullabies' is a contemporary music leaning towards the past: Mohit Mukhi

MUMBAI: Mumbai based Independent musician Mohit Mukhi just released his second album Midnight Lullabies under the independent label Nrtya. The songs are a wonderful amalgamation of short stories following a detailed narrative for most of the record. With the remainder of the four tracks dropping in coming days, the six-track album deals with everything from unrequited dreams and relationships to tiny tales about quiet and intimate settings that the nights offer.

The album features Heather Andrews on vocals, violin and percussion and Rahul Wadhwani on keys, bass, melodica and vocals -- Andrews and Wadhwani are a part of Mukhi’s band, Mohit Mukhi trio.

The album finds its heart in the midst of well thought out arrangements and unexpected silent moments that further the drama in these stories. “I would like to believe its contemporary music which is leaning towards the past if I may say so. Each song has a narrative and tale behind it. I feel this album has a lot to do with the person I've been in the last couple of years. It’s just a journey through various aspects of my life over this period. It deals with subjects and things that I have experienced in some way and thought that I have pondered over,” explains Mukhi.

His song Are We Where We Want To Be was written at a time when he was really pondering heavily over the feeling of being where he wishes to be in life. He calls this as his band’s favourite song as he didn't want to write too much for it. He says, “I knew the feeling that the song stems from but I didn't want to overwrite the song cause often that kills the charm and what it can mean to a third person.”

The album cover has a beautiful artwork which is an amalgamation of various images and words found in these songs and it's beautifully put together by the talented Shikhanth Sablania from Delhi aka Choorma.

Mohit grew up listening to American musician and songwriter Jimi Hendrix who was known for his outrageous electric guitar playing. He says, “I clearly remember wanting to learn little Wing by Jimi Hendrix on the guitar which I did. That was the reason why I started playing in the first place. I used to sit and watch his videos in absolute awe, the way he used to play rhythm, lead and sing all the same time. I wanted to do that. I throw in a tune or two of his when I play live. Songwriting is something I wanted to really pursue because I wanted to be a writer. My intention in the last eight years since I started playing was to marry both the worlds to the best of my ability.”

Mohit’s music is best described as personal and conversational. It narrates events that are real and he has been through. These are the thing that inspires him to make music.

The artiste is currently working on some unreleased songs which will be out in coming days.

