| 21 May 2019
RAM Week 18: Radio Mirchi rises to third position in Mumbai
MUMBAI: In Week 18 of RAM Ratings data, Radio Mirchi elevated to third place in Mumbai when compared to its earlier fourth place in previous week. It scored 12.7 share per cent and 4.12 T.S.L. The radio station continued topping in Kolkata with 19.5 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L. Mirchi stood third in both Delhi and Bengaluru with 12.4 and 15.3 share per cents and 3.24 and 6.52 T.S.L.s respectively.

Fever FM’s successful inning at the top continued in both Mumbai and Delhi. While it scored 18.1 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L. in Mumbai, the share per cent and T.S.L. in Delhi was 19.1 and 5.28 respectively. When it comes to other metros, the radio station stood second in Kolkata with 18.9 share per cent and 7.1 T.S.L. and fourth in Bengaluru with 14.7 share per cent and 7.59 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 25.3 share per cent and 9.28 T.S.L. The radio station stood second in Delhi and Mumbai with 13.4 and 12.9 share per cents and 4.05 and 5.25 T.S.L.s respectively. But, the popular radio network once again couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Other radio stations like RED FM saw a hike from fifth position, in the previous week, to the fourth place in Kolkata in RAM Week 18. The radio station scored 9.5 share per cent and 3.26 T.S.L. respectively. But, BIG FM saw a fall in Mumbai from its earlier second place to the fourth position with 12.2 share per cent and 5.21 T.S.L. respectively.

So, this was our analysis of RAM Week 18. Stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com to know the report card of radio stations in next week.

Check out tables here

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

18.1

6.5

 

2

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.9

5.25

 

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

12.7

4.12

 

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.2

5.21

 

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.5

6.32

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.5

4.29

 

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.7

4.3

 

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.4

7.31

 

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

2.8

3.01

 

10

Vividh Bharati Mumbai

2.6

7.47

 
     

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19.5

4.4

 

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.9

7.1

 

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.2

5.17

 

4

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.5

3.26

 

5

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

9.5

4.03

 

6

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.5

4.53

 

7

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.2

3.54

 

8

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.1

3.18

 

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.0

3.41

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

3.0

3.44

 

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.1

5.28

 

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.4

4.05

 

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.4

3.24

 

4

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

11

5

 

5

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11

4.15

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10

3.25

 

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8

3.08

 

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.9

2.45

 

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.8

2.11

 

10

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.4

2.42

 
     

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.3

9.28

 

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19.2

7.35

 

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

15.3

6.52

 

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.7

7.59

 

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

7.0

6.07

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.4

4.04

 

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.5

4.31

 

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.1

3.53

 

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.8

3.19

 

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.1

2.36

