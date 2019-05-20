RAM Week 18: Radio Mirchi rises to third position in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In Week 18 of RAM Ratings data, Radio Mirchi elevated to third place in Mumbai when compared to its earlier fourth place in previous week. It scored 12.7 share per cent and 4.12 T.S.L. The radio station continued topping in Kolkata with 19.5 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L. Mirchi stood third in both Delhi and Bengaluru with 12.4 and 15.3 share per cents and 3.24 and 6.52 T.S.L.s respectively.
Fever FM’s successful inning at the top continued in both Mumbai and Delhi. While it scored 18.1 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L. in Mumbai, the share per cent and T.S.L. in Delhi was 19.1 and 5.28 respectively. When it comes to other metros, the radio station stood second in Kolkata with 18.9 share per cent and 7.1 T.S.L. and fourth in Bengaluru with 14.7 share per cent and 7.59 T.S.L. respectively.
Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 25.3 share per cent and 9.28 T.S.L. The radio station stood second in Delhi and Mumbai with 13.4 and 12.9 share per cents and 4.05 and 5.25 T.S.L.s respectively. But, the popular radio network once again couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.
Other radio stations like RED FM saw a hike from fifth position, in the previous week, to the fourth place in Kolkata in RAM Week 18. The radio station scored 9.5 share per cent and 3.26 T.S.L. respectively. But, BIG FM saw a fall in Mumbai from its earlier second place to the fourth position with 12.2 share per cent and 5.21 T.S.L. respectively.
So, this was our analysis of RAM Week 18. Stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com to know the report card of radio stations in next week.
Check out tables here
Mumbai
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
18.1
6.5
2
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
12.9
5.25
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
12.7
4.12
4
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
12.2
5.21
5
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
11.5
6.32
6
Red FM 93.5 Mumbai
10.5
4.29
7
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
6.7
4.3
8
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
4.4
7.31
9
Radio One 94.3 Mumbai
2.8
3.01
10
Vividh Bharati Mumbai
2.6
7.47
Kolkata
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
19.5
4.4
2
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
18.9
7.1
3
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
17.2
5.17
4
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
9.5
3.26
5
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
9.5
4.03
6
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
5.5
4.53
7
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
5.2
3.54
8
Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata
5.1
3.18
9
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
4.0
3.41
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
3.0
3.44
Delhi
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
19.1
5.28
2
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
13.4
4.05
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
12.4
3.24
4
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
11
5
5
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
11
4.15
6
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
10
3.25
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
8
3.08
8
Hit 95 FM Delhi
3.9
2.45
9
AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi
3.8
2.11
10
Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi
3.4
2.42
Bengaluru
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
25.3
9.28
2
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
19.2
7.35
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
15.3
6.52
4
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
14.7
7.59
5
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
7.0
6.07
6
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
5.4
4.04
7
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
4.5
4.31
8
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
4.1
3.53
9
Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore
1.8
3.19
10
Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore
1.1
2.36